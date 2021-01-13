Mica Paris To Guest Host Documentary Series On Greatest Hits Radio This Month



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greatest Hits Radio is launching a new 3-part music series called 'Soul Food Songs', guest presented by British Soul legend Mica Paris MBE.Greatest Hits Radio will aim to banish the January blues as it celebrates the songs that lift our spirits the most. Exploring what makes an uplifting Soul anthem and how music helps our physical and mental health, the series will culminate in a Top 200 Countdown of the Greatest Soul Food Songs, as voted for by listeners.Alongside Mica, contributors including Tony Hadley, Dr Amir Khan, Jaki Graham, Omar, Paul McKenna and Ainsley Harriott will also take part in the series which airs from Wednesday 13th January at 7pm, with weekly repeats Sundays at 9pm.Mica Paris whose new album 'Gospel' is out now said about the series, "In tough times like these, we're all looking for something to change our mood for the better. Join me and a few friends as we share some of the most uplifting musical masterpieces to feed your soul and get us through the month ahead."Andy Ashton, Network Content Director for Greatest Hits Radio said "As the home of the 'Good Times', our listeners know that in a January like no other, they can still find a place to feel uplifted. Playing some of most joyous songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, we can't wait for Mica to join the Greatest Hits Radio line-up this month and share her ultimate positivity playlist".The series has been produced by Want Some Media. Senior Producer Dave Vitty said "We're delighted to be working with Greatest Hits Radio again and can't wait to get these shows with Mica Paris on the air. With another lockdown underway and a challenging few weeks and months ahead, a bit of feel good positivity from Mica mixed with an absolutely knock out soundtrack, is exactly what we all need to soothe our mind, body and soul."Greatest Hits Radio welcomed Jenny Powell and Debbie Mac to the station line-up this month, joining a brilliant roster of presenters including Simon Mayo, Mark Goodier, Janice Long, Paul Gambaccini and Pat Sharp. Providing a playlist of the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s, Greatest Hits Radio is now available in even more areas of the country than before. Watch the TV ad here.




