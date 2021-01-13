Megan Thee Stallion Releases "Cry Baby" Video With DaBaby





It's been an eventful week for DaBaby, who was arrested on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan Thee Stallion arguably has the best twerk game out of anybody in music right now, proving that on countless occasions. In her music videos, she's known to show off her strong knees as she moves her booty up and down, from side-to-side, and in all directions. On social media, she often teams up with her girlfriends to remind folks why she's not the one to play with as far as twerking is concerned.The rappers recently went in front of the lens to shoot a video for their latest collaboration "Cry Baby." Meg shared a sneak peek of the green screen video on TikTok. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the Hot Girl is dressed as a crash test dummy in skintight latex while twerking on the floor for DaBaby, who looks on with his hands on his face.Last week, DaBaby faced backlash after Tory Lanez shared a photo from a video he shot for his unreleased collaboration with the " Rockstar " rapper. But Megan took to Twitter to clarify that Tory's collab with DaBaby was not approved. "That shit was old and not cleared," she responded to a fan who wrote, "f*ck dababy all 2021.""Cry Baby," which is currently No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the latest single off Megan's debut album Good News. Meg and DaBaby previously collaborated on songs including " Cash Shit " and "Nasty."It's been an eventful week for DaBaby, who was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 7) for carrying a loaded firearm after cops allegedly discovered a gun in his vehicle while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.



