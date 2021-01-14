Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 14/01/2021

Hip-Hop Supergroup Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Headlines Retail Orphan Initiative Superfriday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over 350 people from the retail industry recently joined together for a virtual fundraiser called SuperFriday by the Retail Orphan Initiative.
The event started with the riveting story of Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels who chronicled his story of being a kid from the foster system and just a "kid from Queens" who ended up making it to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. He shared his ups and downs over his career and now how his second act of helping vulnerable children might be more important than his first career.

Next, several leading retail executives shared challenges of managing a remote IT workforce in the age of COVID as well as how they have been able to use their skillsets and networks to help charities take their programs further.

Finally, the day included sharing and networking with 18 different charities in the areas of orphan care and vulnerable children around the world including a new electronics recycling program that provides job opportunities and apprentice opportunities for young adults in the foster system that are aging out.

The event was funded by Keynote Sponsors - Salesforce, ESRI, and Infor; Gold Level Sponsors Intel, Aptos, and Ring Central; Silver Sponsor - HP, Inc; Bronze Sponsors - Itasca Retail, IHL Group, Legion Technologies, and The Parker Avery Group.

In total, over $210,000 was raised that will help projects for orphan and vulnerable children in the US and around the world.
The event is available for OnDemand Viewing at https://www.retailroi.org/superfriday






