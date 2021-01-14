Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/01/2021

Kayne Dynell And His Crew Celebrates His Success In New Music Video "Shining"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When you have an entertainment portfolio that consists of numerous successful ventures, you have every right to flex (and we're not talking about a subtle flex, you're entitled to a shameless, bold flex). If your resume is anything like Kayne Dynell's, you're going to be out-"Shining" any competition. The Tacoma, WA native is more than just an artist - music is just a path that he recently fell into - Dynell began as a professional dancer and started his own team, Varsity Crew. The professional crew backed up headlining names like Snow Tha Product, Bebe Rexha, and Bhad Bhabie. While supporting notable acts, Dynell also had his head buried in the sketchbooks, designing merchandise for his line, Prize & Trophy. The mission statement, "Blood, sweat, and tears equals victories, success, and achievements," aligns with the rapper's vision; he's a go-getter and a "putting dreams into existence" kind of guy. That's why Dynell has shared the stage with Shoreline Mafia and Ohgeesy and performed at festivals like Alienstock in 2019.

Dynell's unique blend of harmonic hip-hop, RnB, and pop cast a dynamic sunrise in his three-dimensional entertainment world. He is signed to (and part-owner) of Made.Hype and N9NE. His first single, "Come Up," boasts nearly 150k streams on Spotify and was the kick starter to his music endeavors. His art, lyrics, merch, and brand are all channels for freedom, expression, and creativity.

Sets for hip-hop music videos tend to rotate around similar spaces with similar activity: the crew pops up at a party or club getting lit, surrounded by pretty girls and proper fashion choices. Kayne Dynell included all of that and plenty of extras in the "Shining" music video shot at the Seattle Selfie Museum. The pop-up boasts many dreamscape rooms with bold colors and props that add flair; the location was ideal because each theme displayed various auras and energies, just like "Shining," and all of the accomplishments Dynell has triumphed so far. "Shining" doesn't lead in the modest category, and that's okay. The singer is proud of all his hard work and is ready to celebrate the road behind and the road ahead. The crew consists of friends, superfans, dancers from Varsity Crew, and models (some were even repping Prize & Trophy!) The color pop venue and fluid anthem are a perfect combination to pave out another route of success for Kayne Dynell.






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
Country Music Singer/Songwriter Ed Bruce Dies At 81
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"
H.E.R Releases New Video "Hold Us Together"
Walking Papers Release New Track And Video "Divine Intervention," From Forthcoming Third Album 'The Light Below,' Due Out February 5
Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Colt Ford To Perform Live Private Concerts At The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions
Steve Aoki Joins K-Pop 'Fav Boyz' A.C.E On 'Gold Star Remix'
Cynthia Erivo Unveils Key Art For Genius: Aretha
Rexx Life Raj Kicks Off 2021 With "Bad Bad Bad" Video


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010690689086914 secs