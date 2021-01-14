Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/01/2021

Charlie Houston Signs To Arts & Crafts

Charlie Houston Signs To Arts & Crafts
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Each song from 19-year old artist Charlie Houston is an emotional time capsule with relatable self-discovery storytelling and breathy, androgynous vocals evoking the captivating immediacy of contemporaries, Empress Of, King Princess, Faye Webster and​ Charlotte Day Wilson. Freshly signed to Arts & Crafts, the genre-bending artist has announced her debut I Hate Spring EP due out April 23.

Lead single "Calls"premiered by Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show today. The song's accompanying video debuted alongside a SPIN Magazine "A Day in the Life" feature.

Though Charlie's studies at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU was short-lived due to a bout with severe anxiety, that period inspired two standout EP singles: ​"19​,​"​ a track about managing those mental health struggles with reckless behaviour, and ​"Calls​,​"​ a song about the unwanted dissolution of a long distance relationship.

Throughout the collection, Charlie bravely bares her personal struggles such as mental health issues, romantic heartbreak, first kisses and discovering the fluidity of her sexual identity along the way. Working with producer ​Chris Yonge​, I Hate Spring features five downtempo pop tracks infusing progressive electronic sounds with raw, melodic guitar and pop-R&B vocals. The poetic lyrics intentionally do not include pronouns because the beautifully crafted stories are authentically relatable to any listener.






Most read news of the week
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"
H.E.R Releases New Video "Hold Us Together"
Walking Papers Release New Track And Video "Divine Intervention," From Forthcoming Third Album 'The Light Below,' Due Out February 5
Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Colt Ford To Perform Live Private Concerts At The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions
Rexx Life Raj Kicks Off 2021 With "Bad Bad Bad" Video
Rhiannon Giddens Talks With Blue Ridge Music Center In New Discussion Series
Garrison Hawk a.k.a. Hawkman Delivers Up Dancehall Reggae Delight On 'The Adrenaline' LP
Stream The Self-Titled Debut From Minneapolis Rockers The Soviet Machines
will.i.am Launches $5 Million "American Dream Fund" For i.am Angel Foundation To Expand Access To STEAM-Focused Education


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0243349 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012731552124023 secs