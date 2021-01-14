Noga Erez Announces New Album KIDS Out March 26, 2021





"These are songs about what we inherit from past generations, how we pass things on,"Noga explains about the upcoming LP. "How this game of evolution of our culture and humanity is very much in our hands. We were all somewhat a blank page at some point. KIDS talks about humanity's potential for both beauty and destruction."

Pre-order KIDS here: https://nogaerez.lnk.to/KIDS



Noga's latest single, "End of the Road" — a beat-heavy introspective track about mortality — is out today with a new accompanying video. The visual is Noga's fourth collaboration with Tel Aviv-based director Indy Hait.



"Walking towards the unknown with a smile. That's what I wanted this video to be all about," Noga says. "The end is the only thing in life that can be predicted, so why am I so afraid of it? I wanted to inspire people to take a look at the magical potential of the unknown nature of life. I believe the relationship with what's beyond our control needs to be changed. The fear of it can become anticipation. The video doesn't show an all-optimistic journey. It shows a complex one. The beauty of being completely innocent at one moment, from militant to vulnerable and then in control. That's true to the journey we all go through, and what this video represents for me."

Watch "End of the Road" here: https://nogaerez.lnk.to/KIDS/Youtube



"End of the Road" follows other perfect pop hits from KIDS like "VIEWS feat. Reo Cragun & ROUSSO" ("stylish...funk-heavy - Complex), "NO news on TV" ("grainy textures and potent atmospherics - Blackbook) and "You So Done" (taunting and intense - AV Club) which explores toxic personal relationships.



KIDS showcases Noga's style, growing into a crisp bombastic sound she crafts with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso. The new album explores themes of tension and release, anxiety and remedy, and masterly melodic licks in swipes of stomping brass, all wrapped around Noga's versatile vocals that quick-switch from clipped flow to smoky purr; from stadium chorus to street-ready beats.



KIDS Tracklist:

1. KTD

2. CIPI

3. VIEWS (ft. Reo Cragun and ROUSSO)

4. You So Done

5. End of the Road

6. Bark Loud

7. KIDS (feat. BLIMES)

8. Story (feat. ROUSSO)

9. Knockout

10. NO news on TV (feat. ROUSSO)

11. Fire Kites

12. Candyman

PRAISE FOR NOGA EREZ:

"Her music is clattering, confrontational and takes no prisoners." - THE GUARDIAN

"Stylish...funk-heavy"— COMPLEX

"crunchy and industrial" — BUST

"striking and important" — NME

"Uncompromising" — DIY

"fearless and fantastic." — WONDERLAND

"sonic activist" — CLASH



Noga Erez burst onto the scene with her debut album 'Off The Radar' in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer, and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that's made her one of her home city's most exciting, idiosyncratic artists. The grainy textures and potent atmospheres forged with her synths and ingenious beats bravely straddle genres. Her 2018 standalone singles "

