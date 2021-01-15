National Museum Of African American Music Announces New Partnership With Sony Music Group





Sony/ATV New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) today announced a new partnership with Sony Music Group (SMG), making them the first music company to support the museum's mission and values ahead of its opening on Jan. 18. As part of the partnership, developed through Sony Music's Global Social Justice Fund, a Sony Music Scholars Black Music Certification and Scholarship Program will be created to make an impact on the community through music education.The scholarship program has been developed to introduce students to the music industry through the lens of African American history and culture. Together, the NMAAM and SMG will partner on a curriculum, course and certification dedicated to Black music culture and business, providing students a window into all facets of the music business and related careers."We are thrilled to partner with Sony Music Group to grow the museum and invest in the Nashville community," said H. Beecher Hicks III, president and CEO of NMAAM. "Sony Music's partnership helps us tell a unique story of Black music executives and also looks to the future to help create the next generation of leaders in music. We're excited to finally be able to share the museum with the world later this month."Additionally, SMG will underwrite the museum's "Business Behind the Music" exhibit at launch. The exhibit will feature Black music executives as well as record labels and publishers that have played a significant role throughout American history. Celebrating Black music business pioneers, the exhibit will be one of the most complete and up-to-date collections of its kind."NMAAM is an important institution, to Nashville and to our entire industry. We're very pleased that we can help bring the museum to life and further our shared mission of impacting communities through music education," said Towalame Austin, executive vice president, Philanthropy & Social Impact at Sony Music Group. "By telling the complex, overlooked and expansive history of Black artists and songwriters across all genres of music in this country, NMAAM is adding to Nashville's already rich and growing arts community and is shining a light on key parts of our music history."Those wishing to visit the museum should visit the website www.NMAAM.org to stay updated on when tickets will become available.The National Museum of African American Music, set to open in early 2021, will be the only museum dedicated solely to educating, preserving and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., as a part of the Fifth + Broadway development, the museum will share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring musical heroes of the past into the present. For more information, please visit www.nmaam.org.At Sony Music Entertainment, we fuel the creative journey. We've played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record. We've nurtured some of music's most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 60 countries, supporting a diverse roster of international superstars, developing and independent artists, and visionary creators. From our position at the intersection of music, entertainment and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to the newest products and platforms, embrace new business models, employ breakthrough tools, and provide powerful insights that help our artists push creative boundaries and reach new audiences. In everything we do, we're committed to artistic integrity, transparency and entrepreneurship. Sony Music Entertainment is a member of the Sony family of global companies.Sony/ATV Music Publishing is the leading global music publisher, and is home to world-class songwriters, legendary catalogues, and industry-leading synchronization licensing and production music businesses. With an international network of 38 offices, Sony/ATV represents many of the most iconic songs ever written by celebrated songwriters such as The Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Carole King, Queen and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, P!nk and Sam Smith.



