Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/01/2021

LA Based Alt-Rockers, The Matchstick Skeletons, Announce Their New UK Single "Told Ya So"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Matchstick Skeletons are proud to announce their first UK radio single release for their song, "Told Ya So". Originally from Vancouver, Canada, the now LA-based transplants are setting their eyes overseas for their next endeavor. The track previously charted Top 20 on the Canadian Commercial Rock Radio Charts.

"Told Ya So" is a high energy, funk-inspired, rock n' roll tune. "We wanted to lead with a song you could either headbang or shake your ass to, and both simultaneously if you're very coordinated," singer Neu Mannas explained. "The song is about being hopelessly in love with someone who knocks your teeth out...hurts!"

Prior to the pandemic, the band was on tour throughout the US with The Glorious Sons. When the tour ended and their live show opportunities limited, the band focused their efforts on recording. The result is an upcoming LP made up of songs the band wrote together on tour and were finished by Neu while he was alone in an RV in California's Mojave Desert. "Your environment seeps into the songs whether you like it or not, and with this record, you can feel Joshua Tree and the solitude in the finished song. It was me, the snakes, and the coyotes, getting stuck in earthquakes, dodging state troopers." The LP was mixed by UK's Mark Rankin (know for his work with Queens of the Stone Age, Adele, Spoon & Weezer), and Ben Kaplan (Biffy Clyro, Mother Mother) and will be released later this year.

The Matchstick Skeletons was founded by lead singer (& multi-instrumentalist), Neu Mannas, and drummer, Matty Carolei but the band now also includes Cole Friesen playing bass and Ryan Stead on Guitar and Keyboard. Both Neu and Matty were previously in a rock group called, Head of the Herd. "I was on the piano from Bohemian Rhapsody, Matty was on the drums from OK Computer, while in the same courtyard the Oasis boys beat each other with cricket bats, we shared a look and knew it was time to start the band we've always wanted to be in. That's the moment The Matchstick Skeletons was created."
"Told Ya So" is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.






Most read news of the week
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"
Rhiannon Giddens Talks With Blue Ridge Music Center In New Discussion Series
will.i.am Launches $5 Million "American Dream Fund" For i.am Angel Foundation To Expand Access To STEAM-Focused Education
Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Colt Ford To Perform Live Private Concerts At The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions
Yuengling And Country Music Star Lee Brice Announce Official Partnership
LIVEnow: New Series Of 10 Live Concerts In Honour Of Rock Royalty Including The Beatles, Genesis And Pink Floyd
Balmorhea Look Back To Their Roots For Upcoming Album The Wind, Debut Release With Deutsche Grammophon
Stream The Self-Titled Debut From Minneapolis Rockers The Soviet Machines
Lost Horizons Releases New Single 'In Quiet Moments'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0231090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011570453643799 secs