News
Country 15/01/2021

Parker McCollum Releases "To Be Loved By You" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MCA Nashville's Parker McCollum premieres the video for his new single "To Be Loved By You" today. Directed by Peter Zavadil, the video showcases an energetic performance from Parker as he moves on from a relationship.

"To Be Loved By You" is the follow-up to Parker's debut No.1 hit single "Pretty Heart" which was recently certified Gold by the RIAA. "Pretty Heart" has consistently stayed in the Top 10 on the country streaming chart for several weeks averaging almost 7M streams a week.
"Pretty Heart" is featured on Parker's recent EP, Hollywood Gold, which debuted Top 10 on the Billboard country chart and marked the highest-selling debut EP for 2020. Critics praised Hollywood Gold with Billboard noting, "McCollum's voice is twangy and strong and the Texan's songwriting really stands out. There's nothing cookie-cutter about these songs." American Songwriter added, "Parker McCollum shines bright on his new EP Hollywood Gold."

A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. The album track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart — no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician — but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out Billy Bob's along the way. Born in Conroe, TX, and currently based in Austin, the 28-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters. For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com






