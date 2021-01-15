Samm Henshaw Makes Late Night TV Performance Debut On Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, Londoner Samm Henshaw - who The Fader describes as "exuberant" - made his late-night TV debut and performed his "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good" on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Filled with quirky superimposed animations, created by Samm and Arman Golemohammadi, his performance "will surely give you reason to smile" (Complex).



Last week, Henshaw was included in NPR Music's coveted Slingshot's 2021 Artists To Watch roundup, where they predict that "2021 is sure to be his biggest year yet." Visit NPR to read the full feature here: https://n.pr/3qlA5Do



At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released his latest music effort - in collaboration with Samsung Electronics UK - "All Good," a "huge single" (NPR Music) that exudes "his signature style with big band instrumentation and endless warmth" (Flaunt Mag). The new track is inspired by a fan photo that Samm was challenged to write a song on.

Check out the feel good single and music video that will "fill your spirit with joy" (KUTX): https://bit.ly/2KffmSz



Praise for Samm Henshaw + "All Good"

"an upbeat and positive anthem… a huge single" - NPR Music

"Exuberant" - FADER

"Will surely give you reason to smile" - Complex

"A music-lover down to the core, creating timeless, feel-good ballads and pairing them with equally powerful visuals that tell a whole story." - Flaunt Magazine

"Ecstatic, radiant… Exultant. A raspy, elegant wail that anchors his soul- and hip-hop-inspired confections" - MTV

"His unique fusion of soul, jazz, hip-hop and gospel music" - Hypebeast

"It pretty much goes without saying that this soul-R&B singer will fill your spirit with joy" - KUTX

"Gives us his signature take on soul — which mixes in elements of hip-hop, jazz and gospel" - Soulbounce



