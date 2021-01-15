Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/01/2021

Samm Henshaw Makes Late Night TV Performance Debut On Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Samm Henshaw Makes Late Night TV Performance Debut On Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, Londoner Samm Henshaw - who The Fader describes as "exuberant" - made his late-night TV debut and performed his "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good" on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Filled with quirky superimposed animations, created by Samm and Arman Golemohammadi, his performance "will surely give you reason to smile" (Complex).

Last week, Henshaw was included in NPR Music's coveted Slingshot's 2021 Artists To Watch roundup, where they predict that "2021 is sure to be his biggest year yet." Visit NPR to read the full feature here: https://n.pr/3qlA5Do

At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released his latest music effort - in collaboration with Samsung Electronics UK - "All Good," a "huge single" (NPR Music) that exudes "his signature style with big band instrumentation and endless warmth" (Flaunt Mag). The new track is inspired by a fan photo that Samm was challenged to write a song on.
Check out the feel good single and music video that will "fill your spirit with joy" (KUTX): https://bit.ly/2KffmSz

Praise for Samm Henshaw + "All Good"
"an upbeat and positive anthem… a huge single" - NPR Music
"Exuberant" - FADER
"Will surely give you reason to smile" - Complex
"A music-lover down to the core, creating timeless, feel-good ballads and pairing them with equally powerful visuals that tell a whole story." - Flaunt Magazine
"Ecstatic, radiant… Exultant. A raspy, elegant wail that anchors his soul- and hip-hop-inspired confections" - MTV
"His unique fusion of soul, jazz, hip-hop and gospel music" - Hypebeast
"It pretty much goes without saying that this soul-R&B singer will fill your spirit with joy" - KUTX
"Gives us his signature take on soul — which mixes in elements of hip-hop, jazz and gospel" - Soulbounce






Most read news of the week
Rhiannon Giddens Talks With Blue Ridge Music Center In New Discussion Series
will.i.am Launches $5 Million "American Dream Fund" For i.am Angel Foundation To Expand Access To STEAM-Focused Education
Yuengling And Country Music Star Lee Brice Announce Official Partnership
LIVEnow: New Series Of 10 Live Concerts In Honour Of Rock Royalty Including The Beatles, Genesis And Pink Floyd
Balmorhea Look Back To Their Roots For Upcoming Album The Wind, Debut Release With Deutsche Grammophon
Stream The Self-Titled Debut From Minneapolis Rockers The Soviet Machines
Carrie Cunningham Releases New Single "Click"
Lana Del Rey Set To Release New Album On March 19, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion Releases "Cry Baby" Video With DaBaby


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192709 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013320446014404 secs