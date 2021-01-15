Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/01/2021

Loony Releases New Single 'Raw'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto-based singer-songwriter LOONY kicks off 2021 with new single 'raw', out today, January 14th and announces her second project soft thing confirmed for release on June 17th.

Combining delicate instrumentation, heart-on-sleeve lyricism and gospel backing vocals, 'raw' is a slick, soul-tinged love song that captures LOONY at her best. It follows October single 'be cool', with both set to feature on her forthcoming EP.

"'raw' is being in the moment with someone, and being completely clear, completely present," LOONY explains. "It's waking up beside someone and seeing them in the light of day. And I mean really seeing them. Daylight can be harsh and unforgiving - it lets you see in high definition all the things that we usually hide whenever we get the chance."

She continues: "There's a lot of songs on this next project that deals with a love that's deeper than the physical, and it's not that 'raw' doesn't express those same sentiments - because to love someone truly is all about going below the surface - but it's also a blatant and unapologetic celebration of that surface, a marriage of body and soul through a lover's eyes. It's seeing someone in their raw, naked glory, seeing yourself in their reflection, and being absolutely in love with every inch of it."

At its core, soft thing is a diligent exploration of love in many forms, from the euphoric expectation of flirtation to the inextricable hope for a grandparent to stay safe in the midst of a global pandemic. For this, LOONY called upon producers Adam Pondang and Akeel Henry who brought in Grammy-nominated producer Jordan Manswell (Daniel Caesar, DVSN) and Kevin Ekofo (Wizkid) - who is also a member of LOONY's band - to meld neo-soul, jazz, gospel, hip hop and R&B together to create melodious alchemy that feels as organic as it is luscious. The project follows last year's JOYRiDE which earned the up-and-comer comparisons to Erykah Badu and Sade alongside raves from the likes of Complex, Stereogum, The Fader, Apple Music, NME, CBC and the BBC, to name but a few.
Starting the new year right, 'raw' is a charming sonic snapshot that captures everything that's exciting about LOONY's music.






