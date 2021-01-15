M24 & Fivio Foreign Come Together For New The Plug Track





The Plug shows no signs of slowing down and he is hard at work on Plug Talk 2... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music entrepreneur, DJ/producer, and label head The Plug taps UK drill rapper M24 and Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign for "Fashion," an explosive, menacing single produced by Lekka Beats and executively produced by The Plug, that will appear on his forthcoming album Plug Talk 2. Accompanied by a boasty music video with different designer looks, high end cars, and jewelry, " Fashion " marks the latest release from Plug Talk 2, following "Curvy'' feat. Blueface and JAY1. This new collaboration allows the perfect base for M24 and Fivio Foreign's hyperactive flows and standout adlibs and marries the emerging US and dominant UK hip hop drill scenes.With 150+M streams to date, The Plug silently broke through to become one of the UK's most influential underground artists with the success of his 2019 collaborative album Plug Talk. He crafted top-tier collaborations from the likes of Offset, Lil Baby, NBA Youngboy, Rich the Kid, Lil Bibby, Young Dolph, and more, that were unable to be brought together by anyone else. The project garnered praise from Hypebeast and Complex called it 'One of 2019's Best Rap Albums' seeing the Top 20 hit " How It Is " feat. Roddy Ricch, Chip & Yxng Bane and the Top 40 hit "Broken Homes" feat. M Huncho, Nafe Smallz & Gunna.The Plug shows no signs of slowing down and he is hard at work on Plug Talk 2...



