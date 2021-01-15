J Carlyle Releases New Single "Intruder Alert" On February 5, 2021





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-faceted, multi-talented rapper J Carlyle returns with his new single 'Intruder Alert', a statement of intent of the year ahead as J looks to build upon the praise he's already gained from the likes of BBC Radio and GRM Daily. A rapper and poet, J Carlyle introduces a range of styles into the new single - from Dancehall to Grime to R&B and even Rock, it's a track which will definitely set alarm bells ringing as J Carlyle looks at 2021 as the year he establishes himself as a major force on the UK rap scene!

From first writing songs at the age of 15, J Carlyle has always appreciated music of different styles, with Reggae, Old School Dub, R&B and Dancehall figuring highly along his life as a Grime MC, all of which has found its way into his own sound. 2020 saw the release of his debut EP, Calculating the Ifs, a huge streaming hit which has fuelled his desire to commit to creating the music he felt born to make. Based between Northampton and London, J's lyrics and ethos are also heavily influenced by his life outside of music working within a hospital dealing with mental health issues, something he has experienced himself. He is a passionate supporter of using music as a positive support and escape for those struggling with a variety of mental health issues.

''I consider myself an advocate for Mental Health because it's a topic which is extremely close to me. Over the last 10 years I've been on both sides of the spectrum from working in one of the largest mental health institutions in East Midlands, looking after people from all walks of life whose mental health has deemed them a risk to society or/and their own well-being.

I myself have suffered with mental health issues also. This journey prompted me to work with Channel 4 and local council to create a music programme for the youth.''

J Carlyle's previous single, Forever Girl, was produced by the platinum-selling Mantra, famed for his work with artists such as Future and Rhianna. Intruder Alert is an upbeat and incendiary clash of styles which takes a creative view of being pestered over social media, something we can all relate to! The first of several new tracks J is readying for release, as well as a book of poetry and spoken word performances, 2021 is gearing up to be J Carlyle's year.

twitter.com/jcarlyle_
www.instagram.com/jcarlyle_
soundcloud.com/chop-life-music/tracks
open.spotify.com/artist/1EQykuTCMvc5XYoYkFtAj9
www.youtube.com/channel/UCoWORwf7LrM2Ey79mrHjQcw/videos




