The Dead Daisies Release Latest Studio Album Holy Ground

So turn it up, come to a show; enjoy the ride & ROCK with us. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 22 January The Dead Daisies will release a new studio album 'Holy Ground' following the release of its first single Unspoken in April 2020 and the acoustic The Lockdown Sessions EP in July 2020.The upcoming album was recorded by producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France and will be the first album release with Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes as lead singer and bassist, who is joining guitarists Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and drummer Deen Castronovo.Doug Aldrich says: "I'm very excited to have all our friends in the U.K. get their ears to the Holy Ground album! It was a very focused and fun session and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. We hope you enjoy it!"The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since the release of their self-titled album in 2013. They have released four studio, one live, and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide and are praised by the global media in an era where rock has been declared dead time and time again.The band's DNA includes an amazing collective of players that includes John Corabi, Marco Mendoza, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, Darryl Jones, Tommy Clufetos, Charley Drayton and Jon Stevens amongst others. They've also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Rock including Kiss, Guns 'N' Roses, Scorpions, Aerosmith, Bad Company, Whitesnake, ZZ Top and the Hollywood Vampires.The Dead Daisies have started the next chapter welcoming new band member Glenn Hughes. Also known as "The Voice Of Rock", Glenn has taken over lead vocals and bass guitar, joining guitarists Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and drummer Deen Castronovo.With the addition of Glenn Hughes, The Dead Daisies supercharge their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. As all fans know, the man is a true original, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, with a rich history of music that features heavy weights like Deep Purple and Black Country Communion as well as a successful solo career. One might say: "They don't build rockers like him anymore".Followers can expect more high-voltage Rock songs, indomitable grooves and spellbinding lyrics, all the ingredients that have made this music so timeless, out-living trends of the modern day. The sound of The Dead Daisies is entrenched in the hard rock way of life we all love but as a living, breathing rock band, they are constantly evolving & bringing new dynamics to a classic style.They've conducted multiple headline tours throughout Europe, Japan, South & North America and conquered some of the world's most prestigious festivals such as Download, Wacken, Graspop, Sweden Rock as well as Woodstock Poland, where they played the notable Concert for Peace with a 60-piece orchestra in front of over 300,000 people in 2017. Significantly, they were the first American Rock band welcomed back to Cuba after the embargo was lifted in 2015.'HOLY GROUND' TRACKLISTING:Holy Ground (Shake The Memory) 4:49Like No Other (Bassline) 3:39Come Alive 3:50Bustle And Flow 3:40My Fate 4:28Chosen And Justified 3:43Saving Grace 4:08Unspoken 4:4730 Days In The Hole 3:40Righteous Days 4:11Far Away 7:03FORMAT: CD Digipak2LP Gatefold, 180g purple transparent vinyl, printed inner sleevespromo.theorchard.com/DNus8ti6zUWb9LDHx9jHLINE-UP Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) - bass, vocalsDoug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - guitarsDeen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) - drums David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink) - guitarsRock'n'Roll is a trip, not a destination...we all know how the saying goes! The Dead Daisies continue their journey towards 2021 with new music, virtual performances and adventures.The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since the release of their self- titled album in 2013. They have released four studio, one live and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide and are praised by the global media in an era where Rock has been declared dead time and time again.The band's DNA includes an amazing collective of players that includes John Corabi, Marco Mendoza, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, Darryl Jones, Tommy Clufetos, Charley Drayton and Jon Stevens amongst others. They've also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Rock including Kiss, Guns N' Roses, Scorpions, Aerosmith, Bad Company, Whitesnake, ZZ Top and the Hollywood Vampires.The Daisies have started the next chapter welcoming new band member Glenn Hughes. Also known as "The Voice Of Rock", Glenn has taken over lead vocals and bass guitar, joining guitarists Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and drummer Deen Castronovo.With the addition of Glenn Hughes, The Daisies supercharge their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. As all fans know, the man is a true original, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, with a rich history of music that features heavy weights like Deep Purple and Black Country Communion as well as a successful solo career. One might say: "They don't build rockers like him anymore".Followers can expect more High-Voltage Rock songs, indomitable grooves and spellbinding lyrics, all the ingredients that have made this music so timeless, out-living trends of the modern day. The sound of The Dead Daisies is entrenched in the Hard Rock way of life we all love but as a living, breathing rock band, they are constantly evolving & bringing new dynamics to a classic style.They've conducted multiple headline tours throughout Europe, Japan, South & North America and conquered some of the worlds most prestigious festivals such as Download, Wacken, Graspop, Sweden Rock as well as Woodstock Poland, where they played the notable Concert for Peace with a 60-piece orchestra in front of over 300,000 people in 2017. Significantly, they were the first American Rock band welcomed back to Cuba after the embargo was lifted in 2015.It's the uplifting experience of a live show that makes Rock music so encompassing and where The Dead Daisies always deliver. Their concerts are known for creating a special connection between the players and their audience, giving life to each other, singing, screaming and relishing in the moment!!!The upcoming album 'Holy Ground', was recorded by Producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France and due for release early in 2021. The first single 'Unspoken' was released in April 2020 with the song continuing to receive global media praise, accolades and has definitely broken the silence!In July, The Lockdown Sessions EP was released with four stripped back semi-acoustic tracks, 'Unspoken', 'Fortunate Son' with Deen on lead vocals, 'Righteous Days' and an amazing version of the Humble Pie classic, '30 Days In The Hole' with Glenn and Doug.The 2nd single 'Bustle and Flow' was released in September breaking new ground and hitting #6 on the US Classic Rock Chart, the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator chart at #15 and #4 on the Foundations Chart. A spellbinding animated video set the scene, reaching 374,000+ plays on YouTube in the first few weeks.The third single 'Holy Ground' was released on December 4th to immediate airplay on commercial and digital radio across the globe along with a hard-hitting band video seen through the eye of a raven with a backdrop of graveyards, moon and swirling mist.The Daisies will kick off 2021 with a series of shows with Foreigner, Judas Priest and numerous summer Festivals.The Dead Daisies are pushing forward, giving energy and taking chances to ensure that every person who experiences them has no doubt that Rock is Indeed Alive & Well and here to stay.So turn it up, come to a show; enjoy the ride & ROCK with us.



