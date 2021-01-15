Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12





Multi-PLATINUM singer/ songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/ songwriter Kip Moore is kicking off 2021 by offering fans another song from his upcoming extended record WILD WORLD DELUXE, releasing the thumping while trippy new track "How High" today, available to listen here. Moore also shared a new video for the song produced and co-written by Moore (Bobby Terry, Luke Dick, Westin Davis). Directed by longtime collaborator PJ Brown, the eccentric focal character reels the viewer in and takes them on a spirited journey."How High" is taken from Moore's 17-track collection, WILD WORLD DELUXE, which will be available on February 12 and is available to pre-order now here. To celebrate the release Moore also announced a special concert event, WILD WORLD DELUXE: LIVE AT THE RYMAN set for release day (2/12). Taking place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at 8pm CT, fans can purchase a limited number of in-person tickets for the socially-distanced show, or tickets to the global livestream event, available beginning Tuesday, Jan 19 at ryman.com/event/kip-moore/. The show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause.Moore's "especially vital" (Esquire) fourth studio album, WILD WORLD has garnered mass critical acclaim and has racked up over 193 million streams worldwide. Critics have praised Moore as he "probes growth and honesty" (American Songwriter) and offers a "much needed escape" (Forbes) with his "mature yet fresh blend of soaring 80's heartland and contemporary country depth" (Classic Rock). Moore also recently released the first new track from the Deluxe version, "Don't Go Changing," with an impactful music video. The video served as a call to action to fans to help support and donate to Music Venue Alliance Nashville, whose aim is to help independent music venues working to survive during the pandemic.Multi-PLATINUM singer/ songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, wrapping 40 sold-out headlining shows in The U.S, The U.K. and Canada at the beginning of 2020. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail. Moore's revered fourth studio album WILD WORLD spawned his recent Top 15 single "She's Mine." The current CMA "International Artist Achievement Award" nominee first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM No.One "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple " Best Of " lists. For more information visit kipmoore.net.



