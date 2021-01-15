Juice WRLD & Young Thug Star In Cinematic Visual "Bad Boy"





Today, Grade A/Interscope Records/Universal Music, releases " Bad Boy " by Juice WRLD and Young Thug. The visual, directed by Cole Bennett and produced by Lyrical Lemonade, marks the last official music video that Juice WRLD shot before he passed away in December 2019. The visually stunning video showcases the creative chemistry between Juice and Thug while amplifying Juice's genre-defying sound that catapulted him into a universally beloved artist.Last April, Juice's mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which will receive additional support from Grade A and Interscope Records. To honor the legacy of her son, the fund aims to support young people in their battles with anxiety, addiction, and depression, and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty.




