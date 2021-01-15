Aly & AJ Ask You To "Listen!!!" On First Track Of 2021





"The experience of writing "Listen!!!" could not have been more effortless and enjoyable--it seemed as though the lyrics & melodies appeared out of thin air," said co-writer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aly & AJ ended 2020 with major momentum thanks to the explicit rerelease of their nostalgic pop anthem " Potential Breakup Song " after it experienced a resurgent blow-up on TiKToK, as well as the release of their acclaimed latest new track "Slow Dancing". Now they are barrelling into 2021 with "Listen!!!". Its bombastic statement, rock backbone and timeless production is given an extra boost of sonic caffeination by the appearances of the iconic Nancy Wilson of Heart on guitar and backing vocals and Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing on backing vocals and synth.It's a cut off the beloved duo's hotly anticipated new album (out this Spring, details TBD), and follows their other acclaimed 2020 smashes "Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor" (included in NPR's "Best Music of 2020" list) and "Attack of Panic" (included in Billboard's "30 Best Pop Songs of 2020" list)."Listen!!! is about feeling trapped by a relationship or system. It's a reminder that you might be lost but you always know your way out," said Aly about the new song. "Being able to create this song with the great Jorge Elbrecht felt like a breakthrough for our songwriting. We're honored to have a longtime mentor & hero of ours, Nancy Wilson of Heart on this track, along with the super talented Jack Tatum of Wild Nothing.""Aly and AJ are such good people," said the legendary Nancy Wilson. "I've always loved collaborating with these two. I sang and played on their song Listen!!!. It really caught my attention and I found myself really getting into it. Can't wait to hear the whole album!""The experience of writing "Listen!!!" could not have been more effortless and enjoyable--it seemed as though the lyrics & melodies appeared out of thin air," said co-writer Jorge Elbrecht. "Aly & AJ are brimming with ideas and have a very sharp sense of what works for their music. They are incredible & complimentary talents as singers, and I was so happy to be a part of the process. Also thrilled that the amazing Jack Tatum, as well as a childhood hero of mine, Nancy Wilson, are singing on the track!"



