Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

Marilyn was a woman who turned heads and is remembered as one of the most popular women in humankind history. She didn't need any help to become popular (not like today's bloggers who have to buy Instagram followers and do all types of stuff, hey?), it was just a natural talent and natural beauty.



No matter the fact that she passed away almost 50 years ago, she is still an icon to many, and that's why Norma Jean Doherty's life, who was soon to become Marilyn, is quite interesting to millions of people. Not so long ago photos of her taken during the first photo shoot with Joseph Jasgour were found; and now these are going to be auctioned at a price of $2,000 — $4,000 per lot. Impressive, isn't it? And that's not the most expensive thing that is going to be sold left after her: in this article we're going to tell you about the most expensive things she owned that were sold for a pretty fabulous sum.



"The Iconic White Dress". We all know that photo — Marilyn standing in a bell-like white dress on a hatch. It is definitely one of the most iconic in show business history. So it's no surprise that people are willing to give several million bucks for the iconic pleated dress. It was sold by Debbie Reunolds for $5,600,000, as she realized that she was in debt, since just keeping her collection in order requires a lot of money. She owned lots of pieces that belonged to other actresses, eg the shoes from "the Wizard of Oz''.

"The Diamond Dress". One of the most memorable moments associated with Marilyn Monroe is about her performance of the song "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. She wore a gem-encrusted and skin-colored dress that was rumored to be sewn right on her which gave it gown even more spice and interest in the eyes of other people. In 1999 Lee Strasberg had put the dress up for auction. And a certain company decided to purchase it for $1,267,500. The company's president said that he would pay twice for it if he had it and we totally get why!

"The wedding bracelet". Marilyn's first marriage didn't last long, but the present that she was given right after she married her husband who was a baseball player will live forever. It was a diamond encrusted bracelet, with 35 gems in it. It was sold for $ 772,500. Well, the saying "Diamonds are girls' best friends" are totally true, especially when there are 35 of them, placed in a fabulous wedding gift.