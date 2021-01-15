Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
MP3 and More 15/01/2021

Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum

Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum

Hot Songs Around The World

Mood (24kGoldn & Iann Dior)
451 entries in 29 charts
Positions (Ariana Grande)
199 entries in 26 charts
Head & Heart (Joel Corry & MNEK)
382 entries in 23 charts
Lemonade (Internet Money, Gunna & Toliver)
317 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
1366 entries in 32 charts
Savage Love (Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo)
592 entries in 30 charts
In Your Eyes (Weeknd)
252 entries in 21 charts
Kings & Queens (Ava Max)
307 entries in 19 charts
You Broke Me First (Tate McRae)
251 entries in 19 charts
Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)
439 entries in 27 charts
Jerusalema (Master KG, Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode)
278 entries in 15 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
887 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas (Wham!)
761 entries in 23 charts
Dynamite (BTS)
256 entries in 29 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

Marilyn was a woman who turned heads and is remembered as one of the most popular women in humankind history. She didn't need any help to become popular (not like today's bloggers who have to buy Instagram followers and do all types of stuff, hey?), it was just a natural talent and natural beauty. 


No matter the fact that she passed away almost 50 years ago, she is still an icon to many, and that's why Norma Jean Doherty's life, who was soon to become Marilyn, is quite interesting to millions of people. Not so long ago photos of her taken during the first photo shoot with Joseph Jasgour were found; and now these are going to be auctioned at a price of $2,000 — $4,000 per lot. Impressive, isn't it? And that's not the most expensive thing that is going to be sold left after her: in this article we're going to tell you about the most expensive things she owned that were sold for a pretty fabulous sum. 


"The Iconic White Dress". We all know that photo — Marilyn standing in a bell-like white dress on a hatch. It is definitely one of the most iconic in show business history. So it's no surprise that people are willing to give several million bucks for the iconic pleated dress. It was sold by Debbie Reunolds for $5,600,000, as she realized that she was in debt, since just keeping her collection in order requires a lot of money. She owned lots of pieces that belonged to other actresses, eg the shoes from "the Wizard of Oz''.

"The Diamond Dress". One of the most memorable moments associated with Marilyn Monroe is about her performance of the song "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. She wore a gem-encrusted and skin-colored dress that was rumored to be sewn right on her which gave it gown even more spice and interest in the eyes of other people. In 1999 Lee Strasberg had put the dress up for auction. And a certain company decided to purchase it for $1,267,500. The company's president said that he would pay twice for it if he had it and we totally get why!

"The wedding bracelet". Marilyn's first marriage didn't last long, but the present that she was given right after she married her husband who was a baseball player will live forever. It was a diamond encrusted bracelet, with 35 gems in it. It was sold for $ 772,500. Well, the saying "Diamonds are girls' best friends" are totally true, especially when there are 35 of them, placed in a fabulous wedding gift. 






Most read news of the week
Megan Thee Stallion Releases "Cry Baby" Video With DaBaby
Sony/ATV Signs Jamie Cullum To Worldwide Deal
Japan To Reissue Classic Album 'Quiet Life'
Pop Icon Katy Perry Headlines P25 Music
Jorja Smith & Celeste Dive Into The Comforts Of Music In New Series For BBC Radio 3
Jennifer Lopez Is Set To Perform At Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration On Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Kayne Dynell And His Crew Celebrates His Success In New Music Video "Shining"
Death Cab For Cutie Releases 'The Georgia EP'
Blue Horizon, Legendary British Blues Label And Blues Label Fat Possum Announce Exclusive Partnership For North America


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0155251 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028359889984131 secs