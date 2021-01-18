1 iTunes Country Artist Larry Jay Recovers Post-Surgery With "2 New Girlfriends"



bit.ly/3lh4AYD New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After undergoing heart bypass surgery, the California-based artist has released the follow-up to his #1 international iTunes hit, "Wow".It's a brand new year, and Larry Jay is celebrating with "2 New Girlfriends!" The prolific country-pop singer-songwriter is releasing his new single this Friday, January 15th, 2021 on MTS Records. "2 New Girlfriends" is the follow-up to his international #1 iTunes single, "Wow," which featured vocals from " The Voice " contestant Caeland Garner. The release comes shortly after Jay underwent heart bypass surgery.A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.www.instagram.com/larryjay_musicwww.larryjaymusic.comffm.to/kvak6je.owebit.ly/3lh4AYD



