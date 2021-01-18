US Rapper TyviOctober Launches Highly Anticipated Website





Recently, Tyvi has announced the launch of his new website - one which beautifully showcases the artist's diverse and inspired work. The website has been professionally developed and aims to help Tyvi inspire other artists who are also pursuing their passions.



When making his music, Tyvi makes the beat first - followed by adding layers to rhymes and the instrumental background.

"I love to listen to guitars and piano keys for inspiration; the sound takes me somewhere," says Tyvi. "I don't, however, self-produce all the time as I have an incredible team of producers by my side. I'm also grateful for my marketing team who has done an exceptional job at developing my website, which showcases my hard work and efforts to the world."



Tyvi's most popular single, 'Chill Tyvi,' is a lo-fi melody that has an instrumental with chill vibes that takes the listener on a remarkable journey. Tyvi describes this song as one of a kind, saying "fans that have a love for beats would gravitate to this song. They can dance or vibe out to the lo-fi feel that 'Chill Tyvi' gives off."



Never one to take a break from pursuing his passions, TyviOctober is currently working on a new EP with plans to release it in December. Presently, he's listening to a lot of unsigned musicians from Philly, saying "I like to hear what my city has to offer."

Tyvi describes himself as an artistic virtuoso, not just another traditional artist.

Readers can listen to TyviOctober's 'Chill Tyvi' on YouTube and Spotify, or on his website at https://www.tyvioctober.com/.



