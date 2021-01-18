Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/01/2021

Nigerian Afropop Star Joeboy Shares 'Lonely' Visual

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nigerian Afropop star JOEBOY today shares the official video for his latest hit 'Lonely', along with details on his upcoming full-length debut, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, dropping Feb. 4th via Banku Music/emPawa Africa/Because Music.

The breakout act from Mr Eazi's #emPawa100 talent incubator, JOEBOY has become one of African music's brightest lights since dropping his debut single 'Baby' in Summer 2019, topping charts across the Continent and beyond with an improbable run of smashes. With lyrics that capture the innocence of young love and the sting of youthful heartbreak, the 23-year-old is at the forefront of a new wave of Nigerian pop stars, having amassed over 500 million streams of his music across DSPs.

The Lagos-born crooner continues his ascent with Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, a celebration of love in its myriad forms. JOEBOY is the sole vocalist across the project's 14 tracks, which were produced by a committee of top Afrobeats producers led by E Kelly, Killertunes, Dëra and BeatsbyKO.
"Working on this project was life changing — I met a version of myself I never knew before," JOEBOY says. "The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love. Hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic."

Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic follows JOEBOY's 2019 EP, Love and Light, and a series of notable 2020 collaborations including 'Sun Comes Up" with Major Lazer and "Nobody" with Mr Eazi and DJ Neptune. "Nobody" was the #1 song of 2020 in Nigeria, topping Apple Music's singles chart in eight countries on its way to over 100 million streams worldwide Globally, "Nobody" was the third most popular song of the year on Triller, where users uploaded more than 10 million videos soundtracked by the song.

The 'Lonely' video was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director Adetula 'KingTula' Adebowale, and follows the story of two shy neighbours who suddenly realize their mutual interest in one another.






Most read news of the week
Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12
BMG To Release New Album By Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis, "She Walks In Beauty" On April 30, 2021
National Museum Of African American Music Announces New Partnership With Sony Music Group
John Fogerty Releases Vinyl For 'Fogerty's Factory' Album
Elvis Costello Releases Isabelle Adjani's Performance Of Revolution #49 (Parle), ﻿Second Francophone Song From 'Hey Clockface'
Messenger Music Announces New Single 'Crystalline' From Brian Burr
Selena Gomez Unveils Spanish-Language Single "De Una Vez"
Parker McCollum Releases "To Be Loved By You" Music Video
Josh Groban Announces 'Harmony Deluxe' Out February 26, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200191 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014019012451172 secs