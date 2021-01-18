Roots Of Creation Hits Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers Chart For 2020





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed reggae-rock group Roots of Creation kicks off 2021 with new music! Dropping today is Roots of Creation cover of Sublime's song "Roots of Creation" from the various artist compilation The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition. An impressive album that debuts today on the iTunes' Reggae chart at #1 and #19 for all genres. The new record has over 50 covers from the catalog of Bradley Nowell's band, Sublime, performed by 50+ bands. Profits from the album will go to the Nowell Family Foundation to help build Bradley's House, a free of charge opioid abuse treatment facility for musicians in Southern California.On the new single, the band is joined by long-time collaborator Jamaican reggae sensation Mighty Mystic who states, "From the moment I got in the studio with ROC it was clear that we were about to have tons of fun collaborating. Brett from RoC and I had a blast dissecting Bradley's lyrics and flow. I felt honored to bring my interpretation and modern spin to the song." Roots Of Creation's Brett Wilson explains, "when my friend Jon Phillips (Silverback Management) came to us with the opportunity to work on this charity tribute to Bradley we were honored! We have done a ton of work with the foundation to spread awareness and raise funds. Our band got our name from Bradley's song around the year 2000. The first time I heard "Roots of Creation" I knew it was the perfect name for the band I wanted to create. Covering the song "Roots of Creation" was one of the most challenging studio experiences I've had. To attempt to recreate what seems like an intense freestyle demo over minimalistic instrumentation with no real breaks really pushed the boundaries of my vocal abilities to the point that even after two decades of celebrating and covering Bradley's music I had a newfound respect for his craft, which is a lot to say for my main vocal inspiration." You can catch Roots of Creation this Friday, January 15th at 9:30 PM on Facebook Live performing a Sublime set with 50% of their tips going to the Nowell Family Foundation. Pre-order the new album here:The always collaborative group regularly livestreams on Facebook live, IG TV, Twitch, and YouTube and over the past year, the band has made appearances at live-streamed festivals including California Roots, Dazed Between Festival and many more. Taking the road warriors virtual for most of 2020, Roots of Creation landed on the Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers Chart for 2020 impressively at number 33!And on January 29th, Roots of Creation is excited to announce their new Deluxe Single for " Light It Up " Ft. Mighty Mystic! In current times of political upheaval, global distress, and shifting astrological tides, " Light It Up " reminds us that sometimes an anthem is all we need to reconnect to the here-and-now. Although RoC is known for diverse dynamics and sounds ranging from dub to hard rock, here the band settles into a propulsive rhythm that doesn't break for the track's 4:20 run time. Leave it to Brett Wilson's chorus "Damn, it feels good to be alive" to ring like medicine for a 2020 blight. And with Mighty Mystic providing slinky verses like "Yeah it's a party yo/ spliff and Bacardi yo/ kick like karate yo/ sweat like a cardio" we have something fun, triumphant, and true to Reggae roots. Pre-order the new release here: Roots of Creation has earned two #1 Billboard Reggae chart debuts, two #1 Relix/Jambands.com chart debuts, as well as chart debuts at NACC and FMQB with their last two albums Grateful Dub, a reggae-infused tribute to the Grateful Dead, and Livin Free. The new Deluxe single " Light It Up " kicks off a series of releases coming soon in advance of their new album. Each release will be accompanied by limited-edition merch.



