Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 18/01/2021

Leroy 'The Heptones' Sibbles Releases Latest Single 'Pretty Brown Eyed Girl'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Back with some old school reggae, Leroy 'The Heptones' Sibbles has released his latest single 'Pretty Brown Eyed Girl' with Humbleness Production.
The first single from the EP 'BOOM SHELL RIDDIM', 'Pretty Brown Eyed Girl' is one to dance to! Driven by a fiery bass line, this will have the whole family dancing in the living room in no time. The single was recorded at Bright Beam Studios in Kingston, Jamaica and the mixing & mastering was done at the iconic Anchor Studios also in Kingston. The artwork for the single was designed by Thomas Raillard and the photo was taken by J. Morris. The video animations were created by Grégoire DeRivery.

Lead vocalist for 60s rocksteady band The Heptones, Leroy Sibbles has had a remarkable career. A true living legend, Leroy Sibbles has recorded and released eight solo albums and has recorded a number of reggae classics such as 'Party Time', 'Fatty Fatty', 'Book Of Rules', 'Baby Be True' and 'Heptones Gonna Fight' with his band The Heptones. His latest works illustrate once again his ability to create quality, timeless music. Based in Kingston, he has co-written titles with names from today's reggae like Buju Banton and Beenie Man. He remains one of the rare artists to be able to bring together all age groups, his audience and his repertoire being spread over four decades.






Most read news of the week
Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12
BMG To Release New Album By Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis, "She Walks In Beauty" On April 30, 2021
National Museum Of African American Music Announces New Partnership With Sony Music Group
John Fogerty Releases Vinyl For 'Fogerty's Factory' Album
Elvis Costello Releases Isabelle Adjani's Performance Of Revolution #49 (Parle), ﻿Second Francophone Song From 'Hey Clockface'
Messenger Music Announces New Single 'Crystalline' From Brian Burr
Selena Gomez Unveils Spanish-Language Single "De Una Vez"
Parker McCollum Releases "To Be Loved By You" Music Video
Josh Groban Announces 'Harmony Deluxe' Out February 26, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0475070 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027551651000977 secs