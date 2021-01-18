Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 18/01/2021

Groove Anatolia Repowered By Murat Ses Released Today

Groove Anatolia Repowered By Murat Ses Released Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This new single will be part of his coming 2021 album AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3). With GROOVE ANATOLIA REPOWERED, his latest single, Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop) goes on telling musical stories of his impressions of what he dubs as 'the timeless and boundless context of civilization' since early 90s. This new single and coming others in 2021 will be bundled in AUTOMATON CUBED (Automaton 3) by the end of 2021. The concepts was created by his wife Nihal Ses aka OpBe, awarded publisher of CLOUZINE Magazine.

With regard to civilization and culture, SES Team's (Nihal Ses, Dr. Murat Ses, and Tan Ses) point of view is a very special one, looking at and beyond the contemporary issues in a way that's neither orientalistic nor occidentalistic. In thisapproach, there would be no 'clash of cultures', since we all are 'one and same thing'. Maybe we are conceiving the whole 'one' matter from different perpectives and believe that we are seeing and experiencing differing matters as it was in the explanations of the so-called 'String Theory'.

GROOVE ANATOLIA REPOWERED comes up with a new electronic, dance, ambient, world approach which has the hallmark of Murat's legendary fusion style known as Anadolu Pop (Grand Prix du Disque in Paris, France, back then in early 70s) he worked out with his wife Nihal Ses (founder of first traditional, folkloristic dance group in Austrian College in Istanbul back in late 60s and early 70s).

Melodies, percussion, human voice in Native American and Turkic traditions as well as Inuit and Anatolian nomadic music traditions make 'the sound'.

muratses.com






