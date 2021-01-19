World Goes Round To Release New Single 'Rebel Heart' This Friday 22nd



Slowly but surely a worldwide revolution of consciousness is taking place in the hearts of individual men and women. They see the big picture and the big issues of our world and they long for change even if our leaders don't.



Yet the misfits and individualists who think for themselves sometimes have to play along with the system in order to put food on their family's table and to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. History shows that it can be dangerous to speak your mind. And yet...



One of the founding fathers said there is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.



Sooner or later tyrants always fall and people progress a little further in their quest for freedom and justice. In our lifetimes we saw the Berlin Wall swept away by the sheer force of our human desire for liberty. It is part of our evolution and inevitable.



So don't judge someone by who you think they are. Appearances can be deceiving. You might find they have a rebel heart just like you. Be the change that you want to see and believe that eventually it will happen. And it surely will.



About thirty years ago record producer Tommy Vicari (Taste of Honey, Billy Idol, Prince) recorded and produced an album with Frank Musker, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The record starts with Elizabeth whispering 'World Goes Round' and the phrase is reprised later in the song - but this is no placid acceptance of the way things are. The opening line says 'There's a revolution going on under your nose - but all you see is your next move'.Slowly but surely a worldwide revolution of consciousness is taking place in the hearts of individual men and women. They see the big picture and the big issues of our world and they long for change even if our leaders don't.Yet the misfits and individualists who think for themselves sometimes have to play along with the system in order to put food on their family's table and to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. History shows that it can be dangerous to speak your mind. And yet...One of the founding fathers said there is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.Sooner or later tyrants always fall and people progress a little further in their quest for freedom and justice. In our lifetimes we saw the Berlin Wall swept away by the sheer force of our human desire for liberty. It is part of our evolution and inevitable.So don't judge someone by who you think they are. Appearances can be deceiving. You might find they have a rebel heart just like you. Be the change that you want to see and believe that eventually it will happen. And it surely will.About thirty years ago record producer Tommy Vicari (Taste of Honey, Billy Idol, Prince) recorded and produced an album with Frank Musker, Elizabeth Lamers, Jeff Hull and Marty Walsh - four good friends who were hot songwriters, singers, and musicians working at that time in the LA music scene of 1989. They called themselves 'World Goes Round'. Between them they had either written for, sung with or played on records by a string of major artists and producers like Linda Ronstadt, Queen, Chaka Khan, Brenda Russell, Jeffrey Osborne, John Denver, Supertramp, John Fogerty, Quincy Jones, Arif Mardin, Air Supply - the list is too long to quote in full.



