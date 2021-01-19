Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/01/2021

Gemini Syndrome Releases New Music Video "IDK"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gemini Syndrome have just released their new track and music video for "IDK" today via Another Century.
"IDK plays with the double entendre, 'I decay' and 'IDK' (I don't know) to illustrate the Voltaire quote, 'The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing,'" states Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstromabout the newest release.

Gemini Syndrome drummer Brian Steele Medina adds, "IDK opens the door to the idea that we have to be willing to discard our old ideas and identity to give space for new ideas to grow and allow a more evolved identity to flourish. The last thing we want to do is to get stuck in old patterns of thought and behavior. This is an essential principal as we progress through the various degrees of the initiatory traditions."






