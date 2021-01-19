Kaiya Unleashes Brand New Music Video 'Introspect'



Written at the height of Australia's national lockdown, Kaiya wrestles with the concept of isolation, and the capricious feelings that come with being stuck in your own company for too long. Recorded in her bedroom, the track samples lo-fi 808 beats in accompaniment to her delicate yet dazzling vocals, with a true authenticity that feels as though it is a diary extract.



Speaking about the single, Kaiya explains, "​I​ truly believe there's a higher reason for it.



Growing up in a household of Turkish music, Kaiya discovered her own flair through hip-hop, using it as a gateway to maneuver through the likes of neo-soul, 50's jazz and R&B, where she found her own feet. With



her biggest inspirations, Frank​ Ocean,​ Miguel​​and Ella​ Fitzgerald, evident​ within her music, her expertise at fusing genres is a talent that comes to her with ease. A technically trained ballet dancer, the artistic discipline she has practised since childhood has helped her to develop a truly special relationship with making music, often stopping to dance in the middle of creating.

