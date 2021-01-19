Charlie Nieland Presents 'Tightrope' Single With Mystifying Video Ahead Of 'Divisions' LP





"Tightrope was written in response to the novel 'Little Liar' by Julia Gray. Reading it brought out for me the similarities of wishing and lying, crossing our fingers for each, and how we can tumble down into our loneliness without seeing the color that surrounds us. The lyrics to the chorus, "The colors run together, The coins are thrown forever, An instrument of trust", jumped out of the air for me and when I picked up the guitar, the music came just as instantly, like the song was waiting for me to find it. It really felt like a gift, with elements of classic British pop crisscrossed with post-punk and shoegaze; ELO meets Psychedelic Furs," says Charlie Nieland.



Video director B.A Miale's interpretation elevates the song into a beautifully surreal tale that opens into a shimmering, slightly nightmarish, wonderland. In terms of her inspiration for this video, she refers to Oscar Wilde: "We are all in hell, but some of us are looking at the stars"



"The storyline was inspired by this intense year we are collectively experiencing, surrounded by death and heartache. Like the protagonist, some of us absolutely need our escapisms to remain sane, even if they render us delusional," says B.A Miale.



Both the song and the video feature Nieland's Lusterlit bandmate Susan Hwang on Janggu, drum kit and vocals. The video stars international cabaret and circus performer Amy Gordon, whose last acting gig was playing a pigeon in the big apple circus until covid shut it down.



This single comes on the trail of several previewed tracks, including 'So Few Have So Much', 'Pawns' and 'Divisions', the video for which was created by Brooklyn-based video director Hypnodoll, presenting a beautifully layered glimpse at the what's behind the illusion of separateness in this critical moment.



Renowned for tastefully blending post punk, dream pop and progressive rock with sweeping melodies and restless and visceral rhythms, Charlie Nieland has been writing, playing and producing music for decades, with a focus on the atmospheric and the imaginative.



Nieland played power dream pop with the band Her Vanished



Over the years, Charlie has written and produced material with such notable artists as Debbie Harry,



The 'Divisions' single is available now via Bandcamp. The full album by the same name will be released in March 2021. It can already be pre-ordered directly from the artist.



CREDITS

Charlie Nieland: Acoustic 12 String Guitar, Electric Guitar, Bass,

Programming, Vocals

Susan Hwang: Drums, Janggu, Vocals

Heather Cole: Violin

Recorded: July-Nov 2020 at home and at Saturation Point Studios (Brooklyn NY)

