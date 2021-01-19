Knoxville's Rough Dreams Releases Reimagined Version Of Grade's "Termites Hollow"



Label: www.59xrecords.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Knoxville, TN's Rough Dreams will release their new covers EP "From the Graves of Better Days" on February 5th, 2021, via 59 X Records.The first single, the band's reimagined take on the Thrice hit, "The Artist in the Ambulance", is now followed by the group's take on Grade's "Termites Hollow."Vocalist/guitarist Jake Jones says, "When we were picking songs to cover for our covers EP, I knew that there needed to be at least one seemingly obscure song on the record. I pitched "Termites Hollow" by Grade to the band because they are one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to songwriting. The guys weren't familiar with the band, but I played them the track, and everyone agreed that it's a killer song and needed a new life in new times."Jones adds, "It was probably one of the most fun tracks to record especially after Chris suggested throwing in the acoustic guitar in the bridge. However, the vocals on this song were quite taxing and both Chris and I completely blew out our voices while tracking." You can stream the song on your preferred provider, here: https://ffm.to/termiteshollow."From the Graves of Better Days" will drop on February 5th, 2021 via 59 X Records. The band has also completed their first LP that will be out in 2021 via 59 X Records.Knoxville, TN's Rough Dreams initially formed in the summer of 2018 as a side project by singer/guitarist Jake Jones and drummer Paul Lowe. The idea was to create a sound reminiscent of late 90's/early 2000's emo with a pinch of grunge and shoegaze. The band quickly became their prime focus and soon found themselves a full lineup with enough songs to record and hit the road. The band recruited ex-Swellers vocalist, Nick Diener and Whitechapel guitarist Zach Householder to help engineer what would become their debut 4 song. After releasing the record on Knoxville based indie label Coffin Curse Records in the winter of 2019, Rough Dreams immediately hit the road to support the release. After clocking in 50 shows across the Midwest, Southeast, and east coast United States in their first year as a band, Rough Dreams then signed with Atlanta, GA based 59 X Records.Rough Dreams is Jake Jones (Vocals/Guitar) Chris Suggs (Vocals/Guitar) Matt Isbell (Bass) Paul Lowe (Drums).Linktree: https://linktr.ee/59xrecordsBandcamp: https://www.roughdreams.bandcamp.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/roughdreamstnFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/roughdreamsTwitter: https://twitter.com/roughdreamsbandLabel: www.59xrecords.com



