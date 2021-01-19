Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 19/01/2021

Brooklyn-Based​, Post-Rock/Shoegaze/​post-metal Trio, Sleapingdreaming, Announce New Single

Brooklyn-Based​, Post-Rock/Shoegaze/​post-metal Trio, Sleapingdreaming, Announce New Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based​, Post-Rock/​Post-Metal Shoegaze band ​​SleapingDreaming announce their single, "Sojourner's Truth," out 1/15/21, ahead of ​their album, M. Inclemens due out 3/26/2021. Through the forthcoming record, the trio explores a sense of dreamy detached surrealism and creates dense, noisy, layered music​ with occasional vocals ​that ​cover haunting, hypnotic soundscapes. Deeply influenced by bands like ​Slowdive, Sleep, Mogwai, Neurosis, Godspeed You​, ​Black Emperor, The Cure, and Hum​, ​ the trio's new, angular, and doomy single, "is loosely based on the life of Sojourner Truth (Isabella Baumfree), a slave that became a powerful force in the abolitionist movement pre-civil war. She was born and raised in an area upstate NY, in common to one of our band members and so it sparked a personal interest."

The band started as an informal side-project focused on experimentation with sound and texture. It initially constituted several members without specific instrument assignments or musical goals. Over time roles within the band became more defined as a two piece focused on a layered live experience with active integration of pre-recorded loops and electronic noise elements. In mid 2017 the band opted to bring on a third member to focus specifically on the low-end. From that point the band took on a more traditional feel, structuring music in the format of post-rock and post metal, with heavy influence from shoegaze. The band's music is mostly instrumental and tends to be slow moving, defined by hypnotic evolutions, layering and density.

Its upcoming album M. Inclemens was recorded during the peak of Covid lockdown in May 2020, in a big empty house that was undergoing renovation. Stay tuned for more from SleapingDreaming throughout 2021 and look out for M. Inclemens out this Spring!






