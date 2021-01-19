Sydney Sherwood Releases Official Lyric Video For "Creep"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Jersey based Singer / Songwriter SYDNEY SHERWOOD has released the official lyric video for "Creep," which was created by Jared Dylan of Red 13 Studios, and is the first single off of her upcoming, sophomore EP, Headspace. Produced and co-written by Brian Craddock, guitarist of Daughtry and owner of The Cat Room Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, Headspace is due to release on February 27, 2021.

"Being someone that has struggled with anxiety, when it came to writing 'Creep,' I really wanted to give an inside look on what anxiety feels like, the emotions you experience while in a panic attack, and the idea that the same mind that thinks of the beauty of life is also the one that thinks negative thoughts which can really drag you down. I found in my experience that some people didn't understand what it was like to have anxiety and would just tell me to "be positive" or "just don't think about it" and I wished they understood or could feel what was going on inside. My main goal with this song was to illustrate the war that goes on in your head when you have anxiety as well as how you can either choose to let fear overcome you or you can overcome that fear. - SYDNEY SHERWOOD






