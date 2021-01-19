Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Teen Creeps Drop Noisy New Single 'Fall Out'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Belgian indie rockers are getting ready to drop their sophomore album 'FOREVER' in a few days time. But first they are releasing the video for new single 'FALL OUT'. It's an energetic track that kicks off with fast-paced drumming and fuzzy guitar chords. 'FALL OUT' is a catchy and punky indie rock banger that could please fans of Cloud Nothings, Yuck, No Age & powerpop godfather Bob Mould.

"'It's probably the most energetic and straightforward song on 'FOREVER'. We can't wait to play this one live!", guitarist Joram De Bock enthuses. He also made the accompanying video himself. "I brought a disposable camera with me to the studio. Those photos are used in the artwork for the album. Inspired by how the designers cut the pictures up, I did the same for this video. Just cutting up the pictures and rearranging them in funny and unexpected ways. Then I made a stop motion video out of it on my phone. Didn't know if that would work, but I'm happy it did."

'Forever' is out January 22nd on PIAS Recordings.
Pre-order here: https://teencreeps.lnk.to/forever
www.teencreepsband.be






