Composer Ben Foskett Announces Debut Solo Songwriting Album





Commenting on the track and video, Foskett says: "'Crossed out Lovers' tries to evoke the imaginary space that surrounds us during a break up. It was this first image of two lovers swinging out over their love that inspired me. In one sense full of hope, but at the same time for me it seems like an execution, a hanging, of what they have. These moments can feel so empty, so I wanted to try and find imagery that fills that emptiness, and also looks at it from different perspectives. Singing as one with



"The video really takes the imagery in the song even further," enthuses Foskett, "obscuring the characters faces in an almost dreamlike world where things seem on the one hand make sense and on the other not at all. It was great fun creating this imaginary world within the confines of the studio and seeing it unfold in the editing room."



To date celebrated for his atonal, avant garde classical composition and arrangement work with notable names including Travis, The



Born in Rinteln, Germany, Foskett studied his craft at the Royal College of



A composer, songwriter and arranger working across many different genres from classical concert music to ballet, dance, theatre, pop, film and TV, Foskett has worked with musicians, ensembles and companies such as the London Sinfonietta, BBC Proms, The Royal Ballet, English



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) France-based composer and arranger BEN FOSKETT is delighted to announce the news of his debut solo songwriting album, Songs of Searching, which is set for release on 30th March 2021. To celebrate the news, he has revealed the video for lead single 'Crossed Out Lovers' directed by Delphine Ciavaldini and Guillaume Blanchard in Creuse, central France.Commenting on the track and video, Foskett says: "'Crossed out Lovers' tries to evoke the imaginary space that surrounds us during a break up. It was this first image of two lovers swinging out over their love that inspired me. In one sense full of hope, but at the same time for me it seems like an execution, a hanging, of what they have. These moments can feel so empty, so I wanted to try and find imagery that fills that emptiness, and also looks at it from different perspectives. Singing as one with Danielle [Fricke] throughout the song really gives the track a sense that these two people are bound in this moment together, even if their paths are diverging.""The video really takes the imagery in the song even further," enthuses Foskett, "obscuring the characters faces in an almost dreamlike world where things seem on the one hand make sense and on the other not at all. It was great fun creating this imaginary world within the confines of the studio and seeing it unfold in the editing room."To date celebrated for his atonal, avant garde classical composition and arrangement work with notable names including Travis, The Divine Comedy and Keaton Henson, Songs of Searching is the first body of original songwriting from Foskett—a marked departure from his usual instrumental work, drawing influence from the likes of Nick Cave and Tom Waits.Born in Rinteln, Germany, Foskett studied his craft at the Royal College of Music with a masters degree from the Royal Academy of Music. His composition work has gained plaudits and awards from the RVW Trust and the Leverhulme Composition Fellowship.A composer, songwriter and arranger working across many different genres from classical concert music to ballet, dance, theatre, pop, film and TV, Foskett has worked with musicians, ensembles and companies such as the London Sinfonietta, BBC Proms, The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, and on films and TV series such as A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Poirot. His music has been released by NMC recordings. Future composing projects include an opera with writer Laure Salama based on the life of Olympe de Gouges, an 18th century French playwright and political activist writing on women's rights and abolitionism, who was eventually executed by guillotine during the Reign of Terror.



