Sorceress Of Sin Release 'Empyre Of Stones' Lyric Video



Mirrored Revenge' was produced and mixed by Tom Maclean (Haken, To-Mera, Psion) at Twelve Tone Studios. The artwork was made by GazJackson of Sinister Arts.



Tracklist:

1. Vixen Of Virtue

2. Multifaceted Survival

3. Mirrored Revenge

4. Wicked Distortion

5. Splintered Shard

6. Aradia

7. Echoes Of Existence

8. Parallel Lies

9. Cold Carnality

10. Empyre Of Stones



"SORCERESS OF SIN's debut album is fun yet driving and twists and turns in all directions. Should definitely appeal to fans of bands similar to Iron Maiden,

"Vocalist Lisa Skinner sounds like a cross between Kai Hansen and Michael Kiske at times! Whilst doing some pretty good Halford, Tate and Dickinson impressions to boot."



SORCERESS OF SIN is:

Lisa Skinner - Vocals

Constantine Kanakis - Guitars

Paul Skinner - Drums

Topher O'Meagher - Bass (ex Gehitka)

Tom Maclean - Bass, Orchestral Backing



SORCERESS OF SIN is an up-tempo, fast paced melodic power metal band of original and constantly morphing quality material up to that of a world class standard. The music capitalises on dynamic tempo changes, searing guitar riffs, dynamic bass lines and animalistic vocals. SORCERESS OF SIN deliver emotion and meaning with every track and writing music together is the sole passion of each member of this exciting and driven band.

www.facebook.com/sorceressofsin

