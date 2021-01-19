Sorceress Of Sin Release 'Empyre Of Stones' Lyric Video

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
UK metal band, SORCERESS OF SIN, have released a lyric video for 'Empyre of Stones', the track is taken from their debut album 'Mirrored Revenge', which was released on November 27th, 2020. The YouTube video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/0xPYPN-8hsU
Mirrored Revenge' was produced and mixed by Tom Maclean (Haken, To-Mera, Psion) at Twelve Tone Studios. The artwork was made by GazJackson of Sinister Arts.
Tracklist:
1. Vixen Of Virtue
2. Multifaceted Survival
3. Mirrored Revenge
4. Wicked Distortion
5. Splintered Shard
6. Aradia
7. Echoes Of Existence
8. Parallel Lies
9. Cold Carnality
10. Empyre Of Stones
"SORCERESS OF SIN's debut album is fun yet driving and twists and turns in all directions. Should definitely appeal to fans of bands similar to Iron Maiden, Firewind
and Helloween."
"Vocalist Lisa Skinner sounds like a cross between Kai Hansen and Michael Kiske at times! Whilst doing some pretty good Halford, Tate and Dickinson impressions to boot."
SORCERESS OF SIN is:
Lisa Skinner - Vocals
Constantine Kanakis - Guitars
Paul Skinner - Drums
Topher O'Meagher - Bass (ex Gehitka)
Tom Maclean - Bass, Orchestral Backing
SORCERESS OF SIN is an up-tempo, fast paced melodic power metal band of original and constantly morphing quality material up to that of a world class standard. The music capitalises on dynamic tempo changes, searing guitar riffs, dynamic bass lines and animalistic vocals. SORCERESS OF SIN deliver emotion and meaning with every track and writing music together is the sole passion of each member of this exciting and driven band.
www.facebook.com/sorceressofsin
www.sorceressofsin.com