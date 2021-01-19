Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 19/01/2021

DJ Khaled & Fat Joe Launch OnlyFans Profile

DJ Khaled & Fat Joe Launch OnlyFans Profile
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music industry icons and longtime friends, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are launching a joint OnlyFans profile. Fans of the music titans can expect their account to be filled with motivational and inspirational talk as the two will speak from a positive place guiding fans to "the light" while sharing uplifting insights and behind-the-scenes of their personal lives.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have been planning to share their antics and everyday banter with the world for a while. OnlyFans was the choice for the duo because they wanted their content to be available exclusively to fans. The subscription social platform allows for fans to interact with the artists giving subscribers real access to the pair.

"We'll be sharing content that's not anywhere else....it's the light" explained DJ Khaled.

"We also wanted to create a community that's full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans" said Fat Joe.

The two are almost always together and will be sharing BTS of their personal lives including playing basketball, dining together, hanging in the studio, special guests, and more.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe's OnlyFans profile is currently live with content launching January 25.
https://onlyfans.com/djkhaledandfatjoe

OnlyFans is the subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan connections. The site is inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres and allows them to develop authentic relationships with their fanbase. OnlyFans gives creators the opportunity to monetize content they want to share. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has since paid out over $2 billion in creator earnings and established itself as the go-to platform for over 100 million registered users and over 1 million creators worldwide.






