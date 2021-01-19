Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/01/2021

Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler Announce brent ii Livestream

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singers, songwriters and producers Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler return to the stage to bring fans a brent ii livestream experience, which will air worldwide on Moment House on Wednesday, February 10th. During the show, they will be performing their new EP brent ii in its entirety for the first time, as well as some fan favorites from brent and previous collaborations.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 20th at 12pm ET HERE, with Spotify Fan pre-sale live today. Produced by Moment House, the show will be streamed globally, commencing at the following local times:

Asia & Australia: 12:00am PT/3:00am ET
UK & Europe: 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET
North & South America: 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET

On Friday, Zucker and Cutler dropped their new single "this is how you fall in love" ahead of their forthcoming EP, brent ii, releasing February 5th. www.momenthouse.com/jeremy-zucker-and-chelsea-cutler
brentii.lnk.to/TIHYFILPR
brentforever.com






Most read news of the week
Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12
BMG To Release New Album By Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis, "She Walks In Beauty" On April 30, 2021
Elvis Costello Releases Isabelle Adjani's Performance Of Revolution #49 (Parle), ﻿Second Francophone Song From 'Hey Clockface'
Messenger Music Announces New Single 'Crystalline' From Brian Burr
Selena Gomez Unveils Spanish-Language Single "De Una Vez"
Hidden Beams Invites You To Slip Into A Parallel World In New Music Clip "Animals"
Josh Groban Announces 'Harmony Deluxe' Out February 26, 2021
Juice WRLD & Young Thug Star In Cinematic Visual "Bad Boy"
Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191801 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001192569732666 secs