Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler Announce brent ii Livestream

brentforever.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singers, songwriters and producers Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler return to the stage to bring fans a brent ii livestream experience, which will air worldwide on Moment House on Wednesday, February 10th. During the show, they will be performing their new EP brent ii in its entirety for the first time, as well as some fan favorites from brent and previous collaborations.Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 20th at 12pm ET HERE, with Spotify Fan pre-sale live today. Produced by Moment House, the show will be streamed globally, commencing at the following local times:Asia & Australia: 12:00am PT/3:00am ETUK & Europe: 11:00am PT/2:00pm ETNorth & South America: 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ETOn Friday, Zucker and Cutler dropped their new single "this is how you fall in love" ahead of their forthcoming EP, brent ii, releasing February 5th. www.momenthouse.com/jeremy-zucker-and-chelsea-cutlerbrentii.lnk.to/TIHYFILPRbrentforever.com



