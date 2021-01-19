Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/01/2021

Legendary Tom Jones Covers Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary Tom Jones recently shared his cover of Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues" which you can listen to below.
The song was first released on Snider's critically acclaimed album Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3 which came out in 2019, and Jones' cover will appearing on an album he has coming this Spring.

As to Jones covering him, Snider says, "Tom Jones is as great as a singer as there has ever been," adding, "I prefer his version of the song to my own."

Watch Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBydsvJX8vM

Listen to Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues":
https://toddsnider.net/realitytvblues/






Most read news of the week
Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12
BMG To Release New Album By Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis, "She Walks In Beauty" On April 30, 2021
Elvis Costello Releases Isabelle Adjani's Performance Of Revolution #49 (Parle), ﻿Second Francophone Song From 'Hey Clockface'
Messenger Music Announces New Single 'Crystalline' From Brian Burr
Selena Gomez Unveils Spanish-Language Single "De Una Vez"
Hidden Beams Invites You To Slip Into A Parallel World In New Music Clip "Animals"
Josh Groban Announces 'Harmony Deluxe' Out February 26, 2021
Juice WRLD & Young Thug Star In Cinematic Visual "Bad Boy"
Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229509 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0030241012573242 secs