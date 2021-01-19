Legendary Tom Jones Covers Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues"



The song was first released on Snider's critically acclaimed album Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3 which came out in 2019, and Jones' cover will appearing on an album he has coming this Spring.



As to Jones covering him, Snider says, "Tom Jones is as great as a singer as there has ever been," adding, "I prefer his version of the song to my own."



Watch Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBydsvJX8vM



Listen to Todd Snider's "Talking Reality Television Blues":

