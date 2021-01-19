Julia Michaels Performs "Lie Like This" On Late Night With Seth Meyers

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Julia Michaels is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated full-length album following an incredible year for the multi-platinum selling artist.
In addition to receiving her third Grammy nomination for her collaboration with JP Saxe on "If The World Was Ending
" for "Song Of The Year," Julia earned her second #1 as a songwriter on The Billboard Hot 100 for "Lose You To Love Me
" with Selena
Gomez. Additional 2020 songwriting credits include Dua Lipa's "Pretty Please," Zara Larsson's "Love Me Land," The Chicks' "Julianna Calm Down," "Tights On My Boat," "Texas Man" and more!
To date, Julia Michaels
has co-written 25 titles that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, 14 of which have hit the top 40, including her debut single "Issues," and two that have hit #1 (Justin Bieber's "Sorry
" & Selena
Gomez' "Lose You To Love Me
").