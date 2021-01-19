Crown The King Release New Single 'Fence' Featuring Guest Vocals From Lizzy Farrall



spoti.fi/3sHv4qI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Starting the new year as they mean to go on, Irish pop punk newcomers CROWN THE KING have released effervescent new track 'Fence' featuring guest vocals from Lizzy Farrall, alongside a music video."The song is about a missed opportunity with someone. I was developing feelings when another person suddenly came into the picture." says vocalist Daniel "Butch" Gannon."The original demo of the track was what actually convinced me to join the band, I really connected with it. Combine its catchiness with Lizzy killing it on guest vocals and you can see why it's one of my favourite songs in our catalogue," adds bassist Eanna Brown.Crown The King came into existence when professional wrestling ring announcer Daniel "Butch" Gannon and guitarist Sean Hodson discovered a shared love of pop punk and began work on writing material. Sean soon drafted in his long time collaborator, guitarist Alan Shiels. From there, the band's lineup was completed in 2019 by bassist Eanna Brown and drummer Jamie Doran.After spending time refining their sound, the group entered the studio in January of 2020 to begin recording with producer Stephen Youster. However with the Covid-19 pandemic putting a halt to recording sessions and performances that the band had scheduled, things began to look uncertain...Tired of waiting for "the right time" Crown The King began independently releasing their music online in July of 2020. Their debut single 'Gone Too Fast' and follow up single 'Honey' soon captured the attention of pop punk fans in Ireland and made the group one to watch.CROWN THE KING ARE: Daniel "Butch" Gannon (Vocals)Seán Hodson (Guitar)Alan Shiels (Guitar)Eanna Brown (Bass)Jamie Doran (Drums)www.instagram.com/crownthekingiretwitter.com/crownthekingirewww.facebook.com/CrownTheKingIREspoti.fi/3sHv4qI



