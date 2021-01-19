Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Single "drivers License" Becomes Global, Record-Breaking Success!





Named to Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood List 2020," Rodrigo currently stars as the lead 'Nini Salazar-Roberts' in Disney+'s hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is filming its second season. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Olivia Rodrigo has made a monumental debut with her new original single, "drivers license" available via Geffen Records/Universal Music. The stunning and emotive piano-driven track debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified Gold. In the song's first week of release, "drivers license," has amassed over 107M global streams with over 76M streams in the U.S. alone, which is the second largest U.S. audio streaming ever and the largest audio streaming in three years.On January 11, Rodrigo's "drivers license" set the Spotify record for most streams in a day for a non-holiday song with over 15.17M global streams. On January 12, the song beat its own record with over 17.01M streams. Additionally, "drivers license" had the biggest weekly streaming debut for any song globally in Spotify history."drivers license" also set Global Amazon Music records for the most streams in a week for a song debut and the most on-demand streams in a single day. "drivers license" also scored the most voice requests ever via 'Alexa' on Amazon Music for a song in one day worldwide.In the first week of "drivers license" release, the song debuted at No.1 across major streaming platforms including the Spotify Global Top 50 Chart, the Spotify U.S. Top 50 Chart, the Apple Music Global Chart, and the Amazon Music Overall Top Songs Chart. The single went to No. 1 at Apple Music in 48 countries, at Spotify in 31 countries, and at YouTube in 14 countries."drivers license" is also the U.K.'s official No. 1 song, breaking the Official Chart Company's record for the highest number of single-day streams ever for a non-holiday track, not to mention racking up widespread critical acclaim and over 46 million music video views.Written by Rodrigo, "drivers license" underscores her songwriting prowess and knack at creating immediately powerful music. Complete with radiant harmonies, kinetic percussion, and Rodrigo's soaring vocals, the Dan Nigro-produced song is a brilliant balance of unfiltered outpouring and graceful specificity articulated by a talented young artist wise beyond her years.Named to Variety's "Power of Young Hollywood List 2020," Rodrigo currently stars as the lead 'Nini Salazar-Roberts' in Disney+'s hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is filming its second season.



