Stream Pieces Of A Woman On Netflix Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The acclaimed film Pieces of a Woman is now streaming on Netflix. The film tells the story of Martha and Sean, a Boston
couple on the verge of parenthood. Their lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.
Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD, winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard
Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin
Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.
Director: Kornél Mundruczó
Writer: Kata Wéber
Producers: Kevin
Turen and Ashley Levinson for Little
Lamb Productions; and Aaron
Ryder
Executive Producers: Martin
Scorsese, Sam Levinson, Stuart
Manashil, Viktoria Petranyi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suarj Maraboyina for Creative Wealth Media, Aaron
Gilbert for BRON Studios, Steven Thibault
Cast: Vanessa
Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly
Parker, Sarah
Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Falls, Ellen
Burstyn