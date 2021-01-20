Barry Gibb Achieves Global Career-High Chart Debut With Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Legendary artist, songwriter and producer Sir Barry Gibb
reaches a career-high this week with the release of his highly anticipated new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1, out now on Capitol Records/Universal Music. The acclaimed record sold 24,993 equivalent units its first week - debuting at #1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart, #2 on the Billboard Albums Sales chart, #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #15 on the Billboard 200—Gibb's highest charting album and first top 40 on the Billboard 200 as a solo performer.
The album also debuts this week at #1 in the U.K., Australia and Germany (international chart). In the U.K. and Australia, this marks Gibb's first ever solo #1 and his first #1 overall in 42 years since the 1979 release of The Bee Gees' Spirits Having Flown. Of the achievements, Gibb shares, "There is no such thing as too much heaven. I couldn't be more thrilled. The past is unpredictable. Today is unbelievable. The greatest moment of my life!"
Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the country, bluegrass and americana artists he admires the most including collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch
and David
Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little
Big Town, Miranda
Lambert, Olivia
Newton-John, Sheryl Crow
and Tommy Emmanuel.
Gibb continues to be widely celebrated surrounding the release, including features this week on NPR Morning Edition and CBS "Sunday Morning," as well as a recent in-depth profile at The New York Times, who proclaims, "Gibb's voice on 'Words of a Fool' is strong but also spectral…Nearly six decades after he first sang on a record, it remains one of the most otherworldly instruments in popular music." Moreover, The Wall Street Journal praises the album, calling it "an endearing new salute to the songs of the pop-giant Bee Gees," while Entertainment Weekly declares, "gorgeous, gospel-inflected, country-kissed."
In addition to the new album, Gibb is the subject of an acclaimed new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall. Out now on HBO Max, the Washington Post heralds, "magnificent…thorough and beautifully appreciative," while The Hollywood Reporter calls it, "a warm blast of musical nostalgia." Watch the trailer HERE.
With a career spanning more than five decades, Sir Barry Gibb
stands as one of the most renowned and celebrated musicians of the modern era. As co-founder and creative leader of the Brothers Gibb—better known to the world as the Bee Gees—Barry with his brothers, Maurice and Robin, represent one of the most successful vocal groups in rock and roll history, having sold more than 200 million albums to date. With nine #1 singles as a performer, Barry is also amongst the most successful songwriters of all-time (with sixteen #1 singles) and is seventh on the list of most successful producers (with fourteen #1 singles). He is also tied with John Lennon
and Paul McCartney
for most #1 singles in a calendar year with seven. Among his many awards and honors are eight Grammy Awards, the Grammy Legend Award and, most recently, the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also the recipient of the American Music
Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, the BMI Icon Award, four BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, four BMI Song of the Year Awards and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2004, Barry received one of Britain's highest honors when the Bee Gees
were made Commanders of the British Empire
and, in 2018, was Knighted "Sir Barry Gibb" by Prince
Charles for his services to music and charity.
GREENFIELDS: THE GIBB BROTHERS SONGBOOK, VOL. 1 TRACK LIST:
"I've Gotta Get A Message To You" with Keith Urban
"Words of a Fool" with Jason Isbell
"Run to Me" with Brandi Carlile
"Too Much Heaven
" with Alison Krauss
"Lonely Days" with Little
Big Town
"Words
" with Dolly Parton
"Jive Talkin'" with Miranda
Lambert, Jay Buchanan
"How Deep Is Your Love
" with Tommy Emanuel, Little
Big Town
"How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" with Sheryl Crow
"To Love Somebody" with Jay Buchanan
"Rest Your Love On Me" with Olivia
Newton-John
"Butterfly
" with Gillian Welch, David
Rawlings.