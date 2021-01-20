Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/01/2021

Willie Jones Shares His "American Dream" For Change In His New Single And Video, Out Now

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Willie Jones shares his poignant, powerful new song "American Dream." Penned by Jones, Josh Logan and Jason Afable, who also produced the track alongside Alex "Lex" Goodwin (Nelly, Jason Derulo), "American Dream" is a patriotic protest against the racial injustice that continues to plague this country. It recognizes civil rights leaders such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and those making an impact in the Black Lives Matter and current social justice movements.
Watch/listen to "American Dream" in this patriotic protest video directed by Jamal Wade of Dreambear here: youtu.be/K8xqcuK-aD0

"When I saw the final edit, I knew this was my most important statement to date as an artist," says Jones. "It's going to make people think and understand how I see our country, our collective past, and our future. It was captured perfectly -- the emotion, the creative use of anime, the message being relatable to so many... I felt relieved and inspired. No joke; I got chills."

Jones' video paints the "American Dream" as a superhero, something for people to look up to and work towards, while also putting a spotlight on police brutality and racism and paying tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Sandra Bland, Aura Rosser, Botham Jean and many others.

Here's what critics are saying of the new track:
"a genre-bending R&B-country song" — PEOPLE
"stunning... anthemic" — Rolling Stone
"adept at blending signature hip-hop with his genuine country" — CMT

Along with the song and video, Jones launches his #IHaveAnAmericanDream challenge initiative in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), which opens today (1.18). The initiative asks individuals to share their dream for change in America and encourages donations to the museum by texting'AMERICANDREAM' TO 707070.

Watch Jones performance from the museum's ribbon cutting ceremony, which begins at 1 PM EST / 12 PM CST, here: facebook.com/theNMAAM/

Jones' debut album 'Right Now' is available this Fri., Jan. 22 via The Penthouse/EMPIRE.
Website: williejonesmusic.com
American Dream: empire.ffm.to/americandream.opr
Right Now Album: music.empi.re/rightnow.opr






Most read news of the week
Kip Moore Releases Pulsing New Track "How High" Taken From His Forthcoming Extended Album Wild World Deluxe, Available February 12
BMG To Release New Album By Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis, "She Walks In Beauty" On April 30, 2021
Elvis Costello Releases Isabelle Adjani's Performance Of Revolution #49 (Parle), ﻿Second Francophone Song From 'Hey Clockface'
Selena Gomez Unveils Spanish-Language Single "De Una Vez"
Josh Groban Announces 'Harmony Deluxe' Out February 26, 2021
Hidden Beams Invites You To Slip Into A Parallel World In New Music Clip "Animals"
4 Wheel City Announces Mlk Day Peace Week Music Video Release Event For "Long Time Coming" January 18th In NYC
Top-3 Most Expensive Marilyn Monroe's Things That Were Sold For A Fabulous Sum
Juice WRLD & Young Thug Star In Cinematic Visual "Bad Boy"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0224450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.014152765274048 secs