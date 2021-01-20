Art Brut Launch Limited Edition Coffee 'Art Brewed'





02nd Oct - Porstmouth // Pyramid Centre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Berlin-based UK art rock heroes ART BRUT are delighted to announce that they have partnered with Vinyl Coffee and Alcopop! Records to create their own signature blend of coffee, cunningly titled 'Art Brewed'.In a nod to their 2009 single 'Alcoholics Unanimous' taken from the Art Brut vs Satan album, commenting on the news vocalist Eddie Argos said: "We've been singing 'Bring Me Coffee!' on stage for years, so we decided to switch it up and bring you some coffee. Sorry we can't personally bring it to you in bed to help with your hangover, but it's not advisable in the current climate. All coffee is for when you slept on your face and woke up confused really, but this one is specifically. It's delicious too! Get on it!"Packed full of Wham! Bang! Pow! flavour with a roast level of four—that's right readers, FOUR—Eddie Argos heads, the roasted beans are available in 250g bags with the option of a vinyl bundle through the official Alcopop! Records store, and will undoubtedly make your tastebuds ROCK OUT.Art Brewed is a magnificent blend designed for those mornings that follow the nights before, especially if you've been up all night making lots of mistakes. A blend of hand-picked Brazil, El Salvador and India speciality Arabica beans, this coffee is ethically sourced from the finest coffee growers of South America and Asia. A big, full-bodied espresso with a naturally sweet caramel flavour, Art Brewed is balanced and with a muted acidity.As a milk-based coffee, Art Brewed is sweet, creamy smooth and rich, all complemented by dark chocolate flavours, and will be available on its own in bags for £10 each, or with Art Brut's last couple of albums Wham! Bang! Pow! Let's Rock Out or the recent reissue of indie rock classic Bang Bang Rock & Roll in appealing bundle prices. Art Brewed will be a limited pressing of 150 bags and, much like vinyl, never to be repressed in this colour packaging. Undeniably the perfect gift for anyone (as long as they like Art Brut and coffee), it has a good 6 month shelf life...The band are touring the UK with The Subways on rescheduled Sep/Oct 2021 tour dates, with tickets on sale now: https://myticket.co.uk/Despite touring plans being disrupted by the pandemic, it's still been a busy year for Eddie and the band, who reissued their seminal 2006 debut album Bang Bang Rock & Roll, gave their WASABI split with We Are Scientists its debut digital release, and released an ambitious 7" version of their hit single 'Modern Art' for Record Store Day 2020.The record was Rough Trade's most requested release of RSD20 and each copy came with exclusive individual handcrafted artwork by the likes of Black Francis, John Cooper Clarke, Dev from IDLES, Ian Burden and Jo Callis ex-The Human League, Ben 'Eddison Tollett' Crompton from Game of Thrones, Tess Parks and members of The Manic Street Preachers, Bis, The Lovely Eggs, TIGERCUB, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Cheerbleederz, and more.ART BRUT live w/ The Subways 2021:23rd Sept - Norwich // The Waterfront24th Sept - Birmingham // O2 Institute25th Sept - London // O2 Forum Kentish30th Sept - Nottingham // Rock City01st Oct - Bristol // O2 Academy02nd Oct - Porstmouth // Pyramid Centre.



