Late Night Savior's New Alt-Metal Cover Of Sam Smith's Hit "How Do You Sleep?" (Ft. Royal Bliss) Is Turning Some Heads!

The band is set to release a new album in the spring of 2021 that will be accompanied by a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LATE NIGHT SAVIOR has teamed up with fellow Salt Lake City, Utah band ROYAL BLISS for a high energy, hard rock/alt-metal cover of SAM SMITH'S 2019 " How Do You Sleep? " (feat. ROYAL BLISS). Produced by Crispin Earl, " How Do You Sleep? " (feat. ROYAL BLISS) is an array of soaring melodies, heavy hitting guitars, huge grooves and modern day production that will scratch the itch of pop, rock and metal fans alike. LATE NIGHT SAVIOR slated to be on ROCK SHOP RECORDS International Showcase Tour slated for the summer of 2021."When asked if we wanted to do a cover song for the new album I knew right away which song I would like to do. Sam Smith's - "How Do You Sleep" is not only a great tune but its very relatable for so many. Feeling as though or knowing someone is trying to deceive you is a horrible feeling all by itself, but its who you become in the midst that might be the worst part. You become like another version of yourself and it can all hit you like the stages of grief. Paranoia, sadness, depression, anxiety, self doubt, anger and hopefully acceptance that without trust there can't truly be love. We decided to do this song with another Utah native band, our friends in "Royal Bliss" and I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out. Hopefully our version of "How Do You Sleep" does justice to the emotion brought by the original!" - Brandon Johnson - (lead Singer) Late Night Savior.In 2016, LNS released their first album, Among the Forgotten. The second album, Into the Aftermath, was released in 2017 and not only did the group vastly begin building their online presence and catching the eyes of regional promoters. The Band was awarded opening slots for National and International acts such as Drowning Pool, Red, Saliva, Thousand Foot Crutch, Adelitas Way, The Veer Union, Royal Bliss, Flaw, Bobaflex, Cage 9, Shamans Harvest, and so many others!In 2018, continuing a busy regional touring regiment, LNS was named best rock band of Utah and were chosen as 1 of 5 National Finalists for the Cumulus Media "Next2Rock" Battle, a National Competition in Los Angeles. They flew to Los Angeles to participate in the competition and even though they didn't place first, the experience was eye opening.In 2019-2020, LNS has seen their Spotify monthly listeners double to over 55,000 and the track, " Angel " has over 1M spins on Spotify and 1.5M veiws on Youtube. LNS travelled to Vancouver, Canada to hit the studio with Singer/Songwriter/Producer/The Veer Union Frontman, Crispin Earl to record their 3rd album with goals of refining their sound and bringing the band to a National/International level. Shortly after, LNS announced they signed a deal with Rock Shop Records (RSR) and released their first new track, " Monster ".The band is set to release a new album in the spring of 2021 that will be accompanied by a National Tour.



