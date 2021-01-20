Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 20/01/2021

Rageful - Ineptitude

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A Death Metal band from Lisbon (Portugal), initially formed in 2011, under the name "WALL OF DEATH".
Later in 2016, yet due to that line-up changes, and also because of some musical changes, they decided to change their name to "RAGEFUL", marking the beginning of a new era, and of a more mature sonority.

"INEPTITUDE" is the name that has been chosen to sum up in one word the whole lyric concept of the album. Parallelism is made with our current society, full of interests and corruption, in which, most of the time, we choose to be selfish and inept.
This debut record - Independently released in September 2020 - is the result of 4 years of a lot of sweat and difficult decisions. The band set the bar high and learned a lot along the way, so the quality that has been deposited on this record is undoubtedly something that fills the band with pride.

1.Inhuman Greed 03:54
2.Feed the Pigs 02:55
3.Slavery Ways 03:06
4.Whispering Rage 03:10
5.Unsocial Network 03:40
6.Clouds of Fear 03:25
7.The Rage is Coming 02:53
8.LCTS 03:03
9.Membership to Self-Existence 04:07
10.Portugal the Torch 03:36

RAGEFUL is:
Leonardo Bertão - Vocals
Cláudio Santos - Guitar
Ricardo Pato - Guitar
João Arcanjo - Bass
Paulo Soares - Drums

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragefulband
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragefulband
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjuMBr7_5eDYyIyKEQxIu_A
Bandcamp: https://rageful.bandcamp.com/album/ineptitude
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2P9bEJp
Apple Music: https://apple.co/2HHarF5






