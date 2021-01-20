Rageful - Ineptitude



Later in 2016, yet due to that line-up changes, and also because of some musical changes, they decided to change their name to "RAGEFUL", marking the beginning of a new era, and of a more mature sonority.



"INEPTITUDE" is the name that has been chosen to sum up in one word the whole lyric concept of the album. Parallelism is made with our current society, full of interests and corruption, in which, most of the time, we choose to be selfish and inept.

This debut record - Independently released in



1.Inhuman Greed 03:54

2.Feed the Pigs 02:55

3.Slavery Ways 03:06

4.Whispering Rage 03:10

5.Unsocial Network 03:40

6.Clouds of Fear 03:25

7.The Rage is Coming 02:53

8.LCTS 03:03

9.Membership to Self-Existence 04:07

10.Portugal the Torch 03:36



RAGEFUL is:



Cláudio

Ricardo Pato - Guitar

João Arcanjo - Bass

Paulo Soares - Drums



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragefulband

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragefulband

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjuMBr7_5eDYyIyKEQxIu_A

Bandcamp: https://rageful.bandcamp.com/album/ineptitude

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2P9bEJp

