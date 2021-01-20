The Lonely Ones Release New Single "Change The Station" On February 5, 2021



Jake Earley - guitar / vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard rock band The Lonely Ones have signed to Imagen Records.The band will release their first single, "Change the Station," through the label on February 5, 2021."We're very excited to partner with Imagen Records in 2021. They put a deal on the table that was very artist friendly and their excitement about the band has been contagious. It's a great team with Bob Winegard, Shauna O'Donnell, Steven Nathan and Morgan Rose. The music industry is constantly changing and these cats have their ears to the ground. We are looking forward to this new adventure with Imagen on our side," says Marty McCoy, Vocalist/Guitarist of The Lonely Ones.'I've known Marty and the boys for most of my career. When the opportunity to sign them came up, I jumped at it. This band is stacked with hooks and tons of attitude. I can't wait for the world to hear what they have to say," adds Morgan Rose, Head of A&R Imagen Records/ Drummer for Sevendust."I am very excited to have The Lonely Ones on the Imagen Records roster. I knew from the moment I heard their songs that this band was something special. They are hit makers!" says Bob Winegard, President of Imagen Records.Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. They released two singles,"Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One," independently in March of 2020.The band released their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song " Flash " in July of 2020. The song/video was met with rave reviews including those of Brian May (Queen) and Sam J Jones (Flash Gordon, The Highwayman).Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for everyone of us, from the 1980's to right now!"In September , 2020, The Lonely Ones released another brand new single titled "Real Big Trouble."The Lonely Ones | Real Big Trouble (Acoustic): https://youtu.be/H-cIVJgQOA4The Lonely Ones are:Marty McCoy - guitar / vocalsTommy Johnson - drumsJymmy Tolland - bass / vocalsJake Earley - guitar / vocals



