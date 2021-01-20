K-Pop Group, Cravity, Release 3rd Album Season3. [Hideout: Be Our Voice]





The third season of CRAVITY's 'HIDEOUT' series depicts the journey and process of "them", who used to be different, becoming "us" through empathy for each other. While Season 1 [HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE] represented CRAVITY throwing their hat into the ring to mark their great beginning, Season 2 [HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO] featured 'The passion and desire of boys against the new world'.



Now, 'CRAVITY SEASON3. [HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE]' is ready to connect the members together; the times when they were trainees running nonstop to achieve their dream, the dream of their debut finally coming true, and the times and memories after they were given the name CRAVITY. With all the stories behind their rough journey towards new boundaries and various emotions that they felt, the album will fully immerse listeners into their world. In their journey, the members realize that their presence means something important, and that they can be a consolation to the other. The name CRAVITY that they were given, and called for the past nine months, exists because there were fans who supported them. With their music, the members are ready to prove the value of their existence again. In addition, SERIM, ALLEN, and WONJIN were all given lyric writing credits on this album, raising expectations for self-producing in the future.



CRAVITY's debut album SEASON1. [HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE] caused a wave of intrigue and excitement here in the states, with mentions in PAPER Magazine, Access, iHeart, J-14, MTV News, Earmilk, Teen Vogue, and Rolling Stone who referred to their title track as "An anthemic track from the K-pop rookies that combines 808-style riffs with the melodic sensibilities of early-2000s boybands (extended dance break included)." In addition to that, CRAVITY made a splash on social media, debuting at No. 12 on Billboard's Social 50 chart for the week dated April 25.



Inspiration behind the name, CRAVITY, came to fruition through the combination of "Creativity" and "Gravity," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-Pop boy band, CRAVITY, are jumping headfirst into the new year with the release of their 3rd album, SEASON3. [HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE]. The title track " My Turn " is a song that demonstrates the great passion and ambition of CRAVITY, a rising star of K-Pop. The music video expresses their desire for victory and the race to get there; showcasing overwhelming visual beauty with dynamic movement and intense energy through "basketball" and "racing," which are sports symbolizing speed. EXY from Cosmic Girls (WJSN) was in charge of writing the lyrics, and Korean hitmaker Ryan S. Jhun (Twice, Red Velvet) participated in the production. Since their debut in April of only last year, CRAVITY has marked their relentless movement, sweeping the rookie of the year awards at various music awards ceremonies in Korea. Even with only two albums, their achievements were more than enough to show their presence in the K-pop scene, giving them the title '2020 super rookie.' Starship Entertainment's new boy band for the first time in five years since Monsta X. Consisting of nine members, [Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin], CRAVITY, which is also an acronym for "Center of Gravity," is meant to attract/gravitate listeners into their unique universe, by pulling them in with their creativity, charm, and pure talent. As humans, we all have our own "first experiences"; whether that be in school, society, or in a relationship. When encountering new relationships, we sometimes prepare ourselves by running from the starting line at full speed, hearts racing, butterflies in our stomach, but at the same time we are afraid. We are hopeful, but we also experience despair.




