Pontus Releases Official Music Video For Title Single Off Of 'Black Hole BBQ'

8. Telus Mater. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York based Progressive Instrumental Space rock band PONTUS has released the official music video for the title single off of their album, Black Hole BBQ. The video for "Black Hole BBQ" was pieced together by different videos taken from the recording process and edited in with some live footage taken throughout the years. Included are short videos of the live studio tracking of drums, cello, and the percussion. The making of the album and the video was a collaboration with both Faculty and students at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema in Brooklyn. Pontus' day gig is at Feirstein graduate school where he manages the post production facility and teaches music technology. The musicians performing on Black Hole BBQ include Pontus H.W. Gunve (All guitars, composition, and production), Tripp Dudley (Drums, Tabla, and Percussion), Ian O'Brien (Modular Synth), Chris Kelly and Dan Kramer (Bass), Eric Allen (Cello), Katie Thode (Flute). The album was mixed by Rocky Gallo at Virtue and Vice Studios and mastered by Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering."Have you - like me - missed Pontus H.W. Gunve's magic of melting contradictory modes and impressions into rich melodic canvases? Go and grab a bunch (Not forgetting your friends) of it! 'cause you are missing big time! " - Salim Ghazi Saeedi - Art Rockin' Magazine"If you like your music laid back and intense at the same time, with an eastern vibe that won't quit, this is right up your alley ... In fact to me it's so awesome that I will benot only recommending for years to come, I will be following this artist's progress from here out." - Larry Toering - Music Chronicles"There are few musicians in the mold of Pontus Gunve. Rarely content to rely on the traditional, but instead plundering it for his own uses..." - Jason Hillenburg - Music Street JournalTrack List:1. Black Hole BBQ - Shelagh's Quest2. March of Mysceria3. Sukhothai - Dawn of Happiness4. Exotic Matter5. Infinity Plus One6. Polar Vortex7. For Jules8. Telus Mater.



