Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 20/01/2021

Eric St. John Stars With Chris Brown & Young Thug In New Mini Movie/ Music Video

Eric St. John Stars With Chris Brown & Young Thug In New Mini Movie/ Music Video
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eric St. John has continued to shake the entertainment industry as he is currently working with award-winning artist Chris Brown and talented rapper, Young Thug, on a new mini -movie / music video. Eric St. John has already shown the world his incredible acting skills, and he is set to star in "DE GRINGO A LA TUMBA," an amazing movie by international writer and director Jacob N. Stuart.

CITY GIRLS, set in 1940's Hollywood in an exclusive cabaret-style club, is narrated by "A Bronx Tale" star Lillo Brancato Jr. Throughout the video Chris Brown sings, along with Young Thug, and the cabaret girls put on a show, until the scene explodes into a cinematic shootout.

"I am truly impressed with Executive Producer Matt Goldstein and I am grateful that he hired me for this acting role on his incredible production!" said Eric St. John.

Eric St. John is fast-becoming a sought-after brand in the entertainment industry as the American actor and producer has caught the attention of major stakeholders in the industry. Not too many people will be surprised that Eric is working with Chris Brown on a new music video, considering the fantastic acting skills he has displayed in recent times.

CITY GIRLS was directed by talented Jake Miosge, in his directorial debut. Eric is grateful to work with Miosge stating " It is an honor to work with Jake on his directorial debut!"

Eric has expressed his delight in working with Chris Brown and Young Thug. "Chris Brown is one of the premier musical talents of our generation, and I am grateful that he brought me on board for his awesome project! Young Thug is the epitome of cool!" said Eric St. John. For more information about Eric St. John and his works, please visit IMDb, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Eric St. John is a talented American actor and world-class martial artist, trained in multiple disciplines with some of the best in the world. The multifaceted entertainer looks set to take the industry by storm as he continues to deliver captivating performances on movie sets.






Most read news of the week
4 Wheel City Announces Mlk Day Peace Week Music Video Release Event For "Long Time Coming" January 18th In NYC
Amazon Teams Up With Pharrell Williams' Yellow And Georgia Tech To Launch New Music Remix Competition
Kaiya Unleashes Brand New Music Video 'Introspect'
Nina Herzog Releases Second Single "Least Resistance," From Forthcoming Debut EP 'Together Away,' Due Out March 12, 2021
DaBaby Has Returned With His First New Song Of 2021 "Masterpiece"
#1 iTunes Country Artist Larry Jay Recovers Post-Surgery With "2 New Girlfriends"
Pop Duo FaB Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Persuasion'
Luper Dupree Releases 'Rain Hat Day' On January 22, 2021
Wardruna Reveal Lyric Video For New Single "Skugge"(Shadow) From January 22 Album 'Kvitravn'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012180805206299 secs